TRAVERSE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has created a flurry of medical activity across the country.
One northern Michigan business is aiming to bring a little shelter to the storm.
With a lack of its usual applications, TentCraft last week started to provide hospital and medical tents for COVID-19 screening and drive-thru testing. TentCraft’s installation Wednesday at the south entrance of the Munson Healthcare’s Foster Family Community Health Center was the company’s first.
“There are no events,” TentCraft President Matt Bulloch said. “As I’ve been watching the news, I’ve seen some of the drive-thru shelters.
“Everything looks really chaotic. We typically focus on corporate branding, but now our job is to bring order to the chaos.”
“We’re trying to work on the fly and translate what we do to other applications,” added Director of Marketing Operations Luke Mason.
Munson Healthcare on installed a tent outside the Foster Family Center that was operational last weekend to collect specimens from patients with lab orders. Dianne Michalek, the vice president of marketing and corporate communications, said the tent was closed to the public and was erected to minimize exposure.
But Munson officials realized a bigger facility was needed. TentCraft responded. The new tent was erected Wednesday.
“We’ve very thankful for our collaboration with them and for them to provide us with a bigger tent quickly,” Michalek said. “They are a great partner for the community to help provide a safe environment for our patients approved for collection samples. They are a great vendor. We appreciate their responsiveness to this.”
Bulloch said this adaptability to change is “some of the same things we’ve done for 12 years.”
Part of the service TentCraft aims to provide is the ability to customize. The sizes of the tents available are a little rigid, but a lot of other variables, like the walls and signage, are adaptable.
“If we need to make changes, we can, especially with our soft goods — and we can do that immediately,” Bulloch said.
Bulloch said Wednesday’s installation will provide some critical information for the company.
“We are looking forward to Munson’s feedback as we can quickly customize their next batch of shelters,” he said in an email.
“This is the first prototype we have used,” Mason said. “But we have other orders coming in for these pop-up, drive-thru screens.”
Mason said TentCraft offers 10 sizes of pop-up tents. In addition to customizing the outside of the structures, the inside can be partitioned off to create smaller rooms.
“Patients can be contained or taken care of apart from others,” Mason said. “There will be a big demand for these temporary structures outside of hospitals and other facilities.”
Since TentCraft is a lean manufacturing facility and uses American-made products, Bulloch said the company has a two- to three-day turnaround time.
Mason called it “quick-reply manufacturing.”
“In 48 to 72 hours, it ships out the door,” he said.
“It’s a pretty big pivot,” said Bulloch. “It’s critically important to us.”
The change may be even more vital if businesses are restricted further as the pandemic continues and social distancing becomes more accepted.
Bulloch said TentCraft may need to mobilize additional part-time staff to handle an increased demand. The opposite also could be true if COVID-19 restrictions are expanded and TentCraft is forced to reduce operations.
“We either need to be prepared to scale up or scale down quickly,” he said.
Bulloch also is worried about the future. Limitations on large gatherings of people for recreational purposes may linger into the summer — or beyond.
