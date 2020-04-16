LANSING — TentCraft is one of 12 companies in the state to receive a Pure Michigan Business Connect COVID-19 Emergency Access and Retooling Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The Traverse City company received a $75,000 grant for producing medical tents. A total of $1 million was awarded Wednesday evening "to small manufacturers looking to retool and produce critical health and human service supplies in response to the COVID-19 outbreak," according to a release from the MEDC.
TentCraft pivoted to making hospital and medical tents for COVID-19 screening and drive-thru screening in the early days of the pandemic. TentCraft's first medical tent went up March 18 outside the Munson Healthcare Foster Family Community Health Center.
"Producing prototypes and new products costs both time and money without any guarantee of receiving orders on the other side," TentCraft President Matt Bulloch said. "As such, this grant allows us to keep our people employed AND helps us to produce products that are sorely needed by the frontline healthcare workers. We are proud of the orders that we have produced in Michigan and welcome the opportunity to produce anything we can for our Michigan health care providers."
Bulloch added the first medical tents TentCraft produced in mid-March will not be the last.
"This MEDC PMBC COVID-19 Emergency Access & Retooling Grant is a crucial piece of our pivot towards these new products," Bulloch said. "Currently, we are 100 percent focused on producing COVID-19 screening tents, mobile infirmaries, medical partitions and temperature check stations. We are currently developing a mobile hospital bed solution and have also been asked to prototype a negative-pressure unit that can be used to isolate and treat sick patients."
The Emergency Access and Retooling Grants program awarded grants of between $25,000 to $150,000. A total of 313 companies applied for the grants, requesting more than $30 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.