TRAVERSE CITY — At the start of each school day, Kate Caliri, a second grade teacher at The Pathfinder School, hosts “circle time” — a moment for Caliri and her students to share their thoughts and feelings.

“I had a bad dream last night” has become a more common refrain at these morning come-togethers this year. “I miss my mom” and “I miss my dog” are more common, too.

“I would say that, of my 16 students this year, that there are definitely about half of them that are showing different signs of anxiety,” Caliri said.

Some of Caliri’s second graders get frequent “tummy aches” or headaches from missing home. Others act out or become the class clown. Some students curl up into their cubbies to avoid the overwhelming stimuli of the classroom.

While some of these behaviors are common for second graders, Caliri said they have become much more common during the school years in the pandemic than in years prior.

Across the region, educators have noted significant differences in students this year compared to other years. Students are exhibiting more behaviors that can be attributed to anxiety and some lack the social and emotional skills necessary to thrive in a school environment.

Some educators attribute these shifts to the environment fostered by the pandemic: an unpredictable world that has kept children isolated from their peers and the structure of the school environment.

Behavior as communication

“We are definitely noticing some trends, and we hypothesize that it is COVID-related,” said Lisa Klepper, the program supervisor at Creekside school, a program through Northwest Education Services.

Students from schools in the five-county intermediate school district region are referred to Creekside when they are unresponsive to the behavior intervention from their local schools. Klepper said she has seen an increase in kindergarten, first grade and middle school students being recommended to the program during the pandemic.

“Their behavior is communication,” Klepper said. “Instead of saying, ‘I’m really stressed out,’ they act out.”

During the course of the pandemic, students have spent so much time outside of the structures of the school environment, without in-person interaction with peers of the same age and missing out on many of the exciting aspects of being in school — sports, school dances, class parties — while also absorbing the tensions of the world. These factors build and often come out as behavioral issues and anxiety, especially for school-age kids who lack proper coping and emotional skills.

Even students who were able to participate in school virtually during the pandemic are struggling with behavioral issues, because virtual school cannot prepare students for in-person schooling.

“There’s a lot to be said for the learning that occurs when kids are with same-age peers, when kids are with younger peers and older peers and adults. Their little brains are constantly absorbing all of the nuances of those interactions,” Klepper said. “They’re picking up on facial expressions, nonverbal cues, tone, voice volume, cadence, they’re looking at how the eyebrows are going up and down.”

Jeanne McClure, Leland Public School principal, said she speaks frequently with other principals, and there is some consensus that kids are “18 months behind” socially, emotionally and behaviorally. This kind of immaturity manifests differently for different age groups.

Leland is seeing bouts of vandalism in upper middle school and early high school students, which is more common for younger students, McClure said. With their kindergarten students, McClure said many are lacking the soft skills they would have learned during in-person early childhood programs.

“Whereas students might have had two full years of early childhood education where they learned lots of those softer skills, like taking turns, being able to attend, having some self regulation, being able to sit in a circle, they have been home for this entire time and have not had that experience of interacting with other students,” McClure said.

Jessica Harrand, superintendent of Buckley Community Schools and the principal of Buckley’s kindergarten through third-grade students, said many more younger students in her school are being brought into the main office for behavior and concerns about their ability to interact.

Younger students, she said, appear to lack independent skills — tying shoes or zipping up their coats — on a greater scale. For older students, Harrand said anxiety and depression are more prevalent this year than in years prior.

Fears of testing positive for COVID, having to quarantine and losing out on the “fun pieces of school” has impacted them significantly, she said.

“There’s just a lot more crying,” Harrand said. “A lot more stress.”

Duncan Moran, a middle school teacher at Pathfinder, said his students seem to be on track academically and they are struggling with anxiety and depression on a greater scale.

“There’s an undertone of anxiety that I have not seen with children prior to the last two and a half years,” Moran said.

Moran said that while children, including his middle school students, are generally more resilient, there are days where they seem more fragile and their resilience has worn thin. Moran’s students are old enough to take in what is happening around them, but they are struggling to cope with them well, he said.

“The big tensions of the world over the past four years have just permeated their life,” Moran said. “And because they lack the language to speak of it, they don’t know how to process it very well.”{p dir=”ltr”}Short-term solutions{p dir=”ltr”}In order to address changes in behavioral patterns and maturity levels and foster a better learning environment for students, some schools have fortified their student support systems.

Creekside has always focused on behavior, but during the pandemic, they shifted from just focusing on academics and students’ social-emotional abilities to also focusing on meeting their students’ basic needs, Klepper said. This includes offering students a space to sleep when they come to school tired or feeding them more snacks and bigger meals throughout the day.

“We just have to look at a wider intervention for kids right now, which we didn’t really necessarily see before COVID,” Klepper said.

At Buckley schools, Harrand said they hired another behavioral mental health counselor. McClure said that Leland is also adding more behavioral and academic support staff as well as giving their students mental health screenings twice a year.

Changes are also being seen at the individual classroom level.

Caliri said she has tried to cater to what makes her students most anxious. She tries to keep them informed on their daily schedule as much as possible and make space for students who are overwhelmed to focus on their breathing and calm down.

For some students, she allows them to make calls home to check in on their parents and their pets. Other students keep photos of their family in their cubby to look at when they are feeling anxious.

“They’re taking in what’s happening in the world, and then they come here,” Caliri said. “So, what does ‘here’ look like and how can it be a safe space for them?”

Katy O’Leary, a Young Fives teacher at Pathfinder, has also changed her classroom’s daily operations to cater to her students’ unique behavioral differences during the pandemic. O’Leary, whose students are between preschool and kindergarten, noticed her students struggle with self-regulation and social-emotional skills.

O’Leary focused more heavily on explicitly teaching her students social-emotional skills this year, such as how to ask for help, how to play well with others or how to sit in a group appropriately. While these skills usually do have to be taught, O’Leary said, it’s typically just a reminder for students who already have some classroom experience, not initial teachings.

“If kids are not feeling safe, and if they are not regulated, then they’re not going to be able to learn,” O’Leary said. “So, we have to focus on that social piece first. And we are — I have never had to teach social skills in such an explicit way for so long … that’s the crux of our everyday.”

Looking Ahead

O’Leary said she predicts that by the end of elementary school her students will be where they need to be academically and socially. Before then, however, their learning trajectory will look different.

“They will have all the tools to be successful,” O’Leary said. “I think the timeline will look a little bit different than we’re kind of used to.”

On a greater scale, some educators hope the pandemic and a newfound focus on students’ behaviors will lead to systemic changes.

“I’m optimistic that COVID will actually be a little bit of a reset around the importance of social-emotional learning in our world,” Klepper said. “It doesn’t matter if you get a perfect score in your SAT if you’re not a great human who has empathy and understanding for others, who can communicate in healthy ways, who is willing to contribute to their community.”

Klepper said she is hopeful that the pandemic showed people in the education world the importance of social-emotional learning and its impact on students’ happiness and academic success.

The focus is beginning to tilt, she said; some local schools are choosing to invest more time and resources in social-emotional learning, but it needs to be more.

“Give us a couple of years with these kids in a quote-unquote ‘typical’ school year and we’ll get them where they need to be. We have the interventions, we have the curriculum, we have the staff knowledge, we can do all of that,” Klepper said. “And I think it’s a longer-term investment in really understanding the emotional health and safety needs of our kids.”