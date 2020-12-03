TRAVERSE CITY — When one falls, another has to stand up.
But in the case of fully staffing a public school district during a global pandemic, one falling likely means several more will follow — even if another stands up.
Finding available substitute teachers in the time of COVID-19 has been such a struggle that school districts across Michigan have been forced to shut down in-person instruction and shift to remote learning. Not because of an outbreak of the virus in the school, but because so many staff members are quarantined following possible exposures. The ensuing staff shortage makes properly educating and supervising students impossible in the classroom.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner shut down the district’s two middle schools and three high schools early last month when the number of staff — including teachers, bus drivers, food service workers and other support staff — and students forced to quarantine moved into the hundreds.
That would not have been an issue if VanWagoner found enough substitutes to teach or drive buses or serve food, but finding adequate temporary workers to fill in those roles was a struggle long before the coronavirus.
A 2019 Michigan State University survey found 86 percent of Michigan K-12 public school administrators said the supply of substitute teachers has decreased in the past five years. Nearly two-thirds said they could not find substitutes for classrooms several times per week.
Data from that survey found teachers, on average, missed 11 days of work per school year. Now, a single two-week quarantine following a possible exposure to COVID-19 burns 10 days.
The increased days off couple with increases in staff affected to push the demand for subs further beyond capacity.
VanWagoner said the district’s fill rate — the number of staff absences that were covered by a substitute — was at 78 percent before he shut down the middle and high schools.
Allyson McBride-Culver, president of the Traverse City Education Association, said TCAPS is filling subs at rates she’s “never seen before.” McBride-Culver said even a 95 percent fill rate is still stressful and leaves building administrators and teachers scrambling to find someone to cover classes.
“Filling 75 percent or even 85 percent, you can imagine what that does organizationally and educationally,” McBride-Culver said.
McBride-Culver, VanWagoner and educators throughout Michigan are looking for a solution to stop a growing and persistent problem.
In 2018, the Michigan Legislature tried to loosen the restrictions that made it difficult for retired teachers to work as subs without it affecting their pensions. That measure sat without much movement until recently, but it could get new life in the state’s lame-duck session.
VanWagoner said he doesn’t expect much during lame duck, but he hopes the special interest groups and unions pushing for movement on the critical shortage legislation are successful.
The measure would allow retired educators to come back to work and earn a full salary while still collecting a full pension. Retirees can work as substitutes now, but any pay that exceeds one-third of their final year’s salary is deducted from that person’s pension payment.
VanWagoner said it is a “coin flip” if the legislation gets to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, but he expects her to approve it if it does.
“All by itself, is it going to make the difference and solve the problem? No. But it’s a piece of the puzzle,” VanWagoner said. “If you have people willing to do it and there’s any barrier stopping them, you’ve got to do what you can to remove those barriers.”
Tim Zabel is a 35-year veteran educator, having mostly taught in Georgia before retiring in 2011 and moving to northern Michigan in 2017. He has subbed at schools within in TCAPS, Elk Rapids and Forest Area.
Zabel is now a sub at Kingsley Middle School, where he held a long-term gig through the first five weeks of the school year and is now down to two or three days per week. Zabel said he already worked 34 days in the district.
The work keeps the 67-year-old energized.
“In every school system that I have subbed in, it always seems like they’re looking for teachers and bus drivers and other people to fill in where they can,” Zabel said.
Although Zabel enjoys the work, he said he likely would not continue as a sub if it began to cut into his pension. The more he subs, the closer Zabel gets to the point where he’s earned too much.
“It would be kind of a ridiculous thing to give up my retirement and work for a lot less,” he said.
Rhonda Busch, a retired TCAPS teacher and current sub, said she’d still take the call if it bit into her retirement pay.
“I see where there’s a need,” Busch said. “I want those kids to be in school, and I want to do what I can to help make that happen.”
Busch said she receives multiple calls or texts every day to see if she is available. Now, calls for subs to teach virtually are coming in.
If the call for a substitute teacher goes unanswered, Busch said that means someone else within the district is getting pulled away from their job to go fill in. That just leaves another hole open that needs filling.
Busch called it the “critical domino effect.”
“This is more than just teaching. There are extra hands on deck, but it just doesn’t seem like it’s enough, right now,” she said. “They’re running low on help everywhere.”
If there are problems, educators are often the ones finding answers. McBride-Culver said a fix is needed soon.
“We are running out of ideas,” she said. “If there is a solution we haven’t looked at, we have to look at it.”