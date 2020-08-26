TRAVERSE CITY — As students return to schools in northern Michigan, others are waiting for day one in Traverse City.
The first day at Traverse City Area Public Schools still is two weeks away, but students won’t be seeing their teachers or peers until Sept. 21.
Earlier this month, TCAPS Board of Education trustees approved the district’s return-to-learn plan and Superintendent John VanWagoner’s recommendation to hold classes virtually for the first two weeks. District officials continue to prepare for students’ return to the three high schools, two middle schools and 11 elementary schools.
VanWagoner and members of the TCAPS executive team unveiled another element of that preparation — the Safe Start Plan — at the board meeting Monday. VanWagoner said the plan is a way to “go a little more in depth” on the district’s return plan.
“Even since we adopted to the roadmap, so much is different,” VanWagoner said.
The biggest piece of the safe start plan focused on health and safety protocols in place to protect students and staff from contracting COVID-19.
TCAPS Associate Superintendent of Finance and Operations Christine Thomas-Hill went through bullet points of mask wearing, daily health screenings, disinfecting school, transportation and proper hygiene.
TCAPS students are expected to wear either cloth masks that must be washed daily or disposable masks that must be thrown away at the end of each day. Thomas-Hill said the district has “thousands” of masks that can be given to students who don’t have masks.
Parents or guardians must conduct a daily health screening that looks for common COVID symptoms and if they have had close contact with a COVID-positive person.
Trustees and administrators discussed cleaning protocols at length.
The “high-touch surfaces” such as light switches and door knobs will be disinfected frequently. Staff will have five minutes between classes — the standard amount of passing time — to disinfect desks and shared equipment. Desks and chairs in elementary schools will be wiped down during lunch, while desks and chairs in the middle and high schools will be wiped down between each period.
Trustee Pam Forton asked who would do the disinfecting. Thomas-Hill said teachers would do some of the disinfecting while students would wipe down their own desks. Forton followed up and asked if students will be taught how to properly wipe down those surfaces. Thomas-Hill said they would.
Forton, a retired TCAPS teacher, seemed unsure how effective that would be.
“I’ve seen (students) do stuff like that before, and they’re not very good at it oftentimes,” Forton said.
VanWagoner assured Forton that staff will work diligently with students to ensure safety.
Students will also be taught proper hand-washing techniques and how to safely cough and sneeze.
Hand sanitizer will be available to students throughout the day, and each school building is equipped with a sanitizing machine that sprays disinfectant.
Students taking the bus to school are required to use hand sanitizer, which will be provided, when getting on the bus. Bus drivers also will encourage social distancing, and staff will disinfect the bus between routes.
TCAPS staff has another four weeks to fine tune both the return-to-learn and the safe start plans. VanWagoner is confident they will be ready.
