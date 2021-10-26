TRAVERSE CITY — The universal mask mandate in Traverse City Area Public Schools is set to expire on Dec. 31.
The TCAPS Board of Education in a Monday meeting voted 5-1 — with Trustee Matthew Anderson absent — to extend the mask mandate until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., when it will expire and students and staff will have the option of whether or not to mask in schools. With that expiration date set further out than the board’s previous masking decisions comes an agreement to be flexible.
The board chose the expiry date with vaccines for children under age 12 in mind. Trustee Flournoy Humphreys cited reports stating vaccines for children under 12 may be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in the next week, which would mean by Dec. 31, children who receive the vaccine will have ample time to get both doses and be considered fully vaccinated.
“I don’t think that it can be a true choice of whether you get to send your kids to school unless you have the opportunity to be vaccinated as well,” Board President Scott Newman-Bale said.
Some board members expressed interest in remaining flexible before Dec. 31 along with the nearly unanimous decision.
“This can’t be fixed in concrete,” Trustee Sue Kelly said.
The board agreed to revisit the decision before Dec. 31 at one of their upcoming meetings if a member has a concern about the set expiration date. Those concerns could include a delay in the approval of a vaccine for children under 12, high levels of local cases or the attendance rate dipping below 88 percent for three consecutive days.
If the attendance rate dips below 88 percent for three consecutive days following the expiration of the mandate, the board agreed to call an emergency meeting to discuss whether or not they will re-implement a universal mask mandate.
Kelly — who has been the only member of the board to vote against the universal mask mandate — was again the lone vote against extending the mandate.
“I still believe that masks and the health concerns should be at the direction of the parents and I’ll continue to support that,” Kelly said.
Before the meeting, a group with signs that read “MASKS SAVE LIVES” and “KEEP TCAPS SAFE FOR ALL” gathered outside.
During the meeting, while individuals were voicing their opinions against the mask mandate, a group with red and green signs lifted up the red side of their signs. They switched their signs to the green side when people spoke during the public comment in support of the mask mandate.
Some parents expressed gratitude for the mandate and an interest in extending it until the end of the semester. Parents also asked board members to share what metrics they would use to determine when to end or extend the mandate.
“We’re hoping you will make a commitment to have masks stay in place through the semester … I think that’s a simple solution,” parent Jaqueline Burke said. “And, after that, we would love to have metrics so that everybody has expectations.”
Several community members spoke against the mask mandate, saying it was “inhumane,” “satanic” or “child abuse.” Others questioned why the board was making the decision at all.
“Why are you inserting yourself into this debate? The county board has not, the state health department has not,” parent Chris Cole said. “Why are we trying to play epidemiologist? Why are we trying to play medical doctor?”
The school district as of Monday has tallied more than 130 school-associated cases of COVID-19. The Traverse City area is also experiencing a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations, with 43 COVID patients in Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center.
“Our current numbers are just worse than they were a month ago, so I can’t even imagine unmasking right now,” Trustee Erica Moon Mohr said.
Humphreys said she would “feel good about continuing the universal masking” through the end of the semester.
“I am erring on the side of science, facts and common sense,” Humphreys said.
Board members also expressed concerns over the stress that high rates of COVID cases place on local hospital systems. Trustee Josey Ballenger said she was concerned about taking away the mandate too soon.
“Personally I’m just concerned if we unmask too soon that we’re going to jeopardize minimizing the quarantine and the learning loss,” Ballenger said. “That said, I assure you, I am looking for a way out of masking as soon as we have good public health reasons to do so.”