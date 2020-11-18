TRAVERSE CITY — Instruction at Traverse City Area Public Schools will go remote for the next three weeks.
The move, which was unanimously approved Wednesday by TCAPS Board of Education trustees, falls in line with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to close all state high schools — public, private and charter — to in-person instruction through Dec. 8 as the COVID-19 pandemic reaches its highest recorded peak.
The approved measure goes a step further and closes all 16 TCAPS schools, including 11 elementary and two middle along with the three high schools.
Superintendent John VanWagoner, in his presentation to the board, detailed the rising confirmed cases in the community as well as a positivity rate that has increased from 1.2 percent in Grand Traverse County at the beginning of the school year to 10.2 percent as of Sunday.
Bridge Magazine reported Wednesday the overall positivity rate in Michigan is now 12.1 percent and that the daily rate of reported cases in Grand Traverse County rose more than 50 percent since last week — from 27 per day to now 42.
Maintaining enough staff to operate the district continues to be a challenge, VanWagoner said.
TCAPS had just above three-quarters of their staff working before VanWagoner closed the middle and high schools last week. That number is now up to 85 percent as substitute teachers and other support staff moved over to the elementary schools, but VanWagoner said some subs informed the district they will not work during the pandemic’s peak.
VanWagoner said the district is “on the brink of collapse” if in-person instruction is not shut down and shifted remotely.
TCAPS officials reported another positive COVID-19 case at Central High School, the ninth at the high school and the 30th cumulative case in the district.
VanWagoner told the board that there have been an estimated 760 individual quarantines of either staff or students in the first 8.5 weeks of the school year, including 235 students and 50 staff members currently in quarantine.
Those figures are based on health department contact tracing, which VanWagoner said has fallen behind. VanWagoner said it is likely there have been students and staff in buildings who should have been in quarantine but had yet to be contacted by health department officials.
“The system is not working,” VanWagoner said, adding that it is not acceptable to have individuals in the school environment who could potentially be positive.
Vice President Jeff Leonhardt, a retired TCAPS teacher of 30 years, said he is concerned about the level of stress and anxiety on teachers. He pointed out there are few occupations in which people are being asked to be in “crowded situations without anything other than a mask” for most of the day.
“I can’t imagine what they’re dealing with,” Leonhardt said. “They’re worried about themselves. They’re worried about their students. They’re worried about their families. We need to take that into consideration.”
Trustees Erica Moon Mohr and Matt Anderson asked the move to remote learning be revisited at a Nov. 30 board meeting in the hopes that the positivity rate, staff shortage and quarantine numbers have improved.
Board Secretary Pam Forton said it is unlikely there will be accurate numbers at that time and that there could be a spike after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Staff and students are slated to return to in-person instruction Wednesday, Dec. 9.