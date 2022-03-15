TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees failed to pass a motion adopting a policy regarding a Head Start federal masking mandate.

Two policies regarding two separate federal mandates came before TCAPS trustees once again after months of them being discussed at meetings. The board has been continually reviewing the policies and reaching out to their lawyers for guidance.

One policy correlated with a federal mandate that has since been dropped, so the board voted unanimously to not adopt it. The other policy would lay out the district’s guidelines and procedures for complying with federal vaccination and masking requirements for the Head Start program, which is still in place despite changing federal guidelines.

Trustees voted 3-3 — with trustee Sue Kelly absent — on whether or not to adopt the policy. Board President Scott Newman-Bale, trustee Matt Anderson and trustee Andrew Raymond opposed the policy while trustees Josey Ballenger, Erica Moon Mohr and Flournoy Humphreys voted in favor of adopting it.

With the motion failing, the policy was not adopted, but the school district will continue to comply with the federal mandate.

Thrun Law, the board’s law firm, advised that the board adopt a policy because of the complex nature of the mandate, said Cindy Berck, TCAPS executive director of human resources. By adopting a policy, the board would be laying out the specific ways in which the school district would follow and enforce the mandate.

“Even if there’s a federal law that you’re going to comply with, a policy will dictate how the employer, how TCAPS, will respond to that,” Berck said. “So it’s no different than Title IX or sexual harassment policies.”

A few board members took issue with adopting such a policy that contradicts the current trend of public health policy.

“I just don’t like putting a policy like this in place. It’s inconsistent,” Anderson said. “It’s another inconsistency from state, federal, local and to come up with another policy here from the school board level directly contradicts in so many places. That just seems absurd to me.”

Other trustees expressed interest in following Thrun Law’s advice.

“I think we all find issue with this policy, but I think it’s still it’s in the best interest to follow the advice of our lawyers,” Humphreys said.

The board also took a consent item off their agenda on Monday evening that was contested by a few members of the public.

The item would change the school district’s dress and grooming policies for staff, support staff and students by adding a line to acknowledge staff and students’ right to dress according to their gender identity.

At the outset of Monday’s meeting, Newman-Bale took the policy change off the agenda because some board members thought it was recommended by the board’s lawyers. It was not.

A few members of the public expressed relief that the policy change was scratched from the agenda and requested it not be taken up again. Some said adding that kind of language to policies is distracting the trustees from focusing on education while others had concerns about what it would mean.

“There’s a lot of community members that would be very upset if that dress code policy went into place,” Jamie Francisco said. “There are a lot of parents that would be wondering: Does that mean that we’re going to have Mr. Smith come into their kindergarten classroom to read story time dressed in drag?”

The board also voted 5-0 — with Newman-Bale abstaining because he owns Shorts Brewing Company — to adopt a resolution that would proclaim April as Social Host Awareness month. The Social Host Awareness Resolution is an initiative of TCAPS and Grand Traverse County that encourages adults over 21 years of age to not promote or enable underage drinking.

Some in the audience raised concerns about this resolution as well, saying it is outside of the school’s prerogative.

“This is not something to me that I feel should be something that the school has to have a resolution,” Darcie Pickren said. “This is human behavior. It’s been going on since the beginning of time.”