TRAVERSE CITY — The largest school district in northern Michigan will follow suit with nearby health departments and allow its universal mask mandate to expire.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees, at their Monday meeting, made no move to alter previous board action that aligned the timeline of TCAPS’ mask mandate with that of the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department’s K-12 mask mandate, effectively letting its much debated mask mandate expire.
In January, TCAPS trustees voted to reinstate a universal mask mandate in the district’s schools after letting the mandate expire at the end of December, with the condition that the mandate would end when BLDHD’s K-12 mask mandate ended. Without explicit and formal direction from the Grand Traverse County Health Department on masking, the trustees turned to BLDHD, as some of its students are within that health department’s jurisdiction.
As previously reported, on Feb. 10, Lisa Peacock, health officer at BLDHD and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, told area superintendents that her health departments would drop their K-12 mask mandate effective Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m., which has been in place since the beginning of the school year.
Following this announcement from Peacock, TCAPS sent out an email informing its parents that its mask policy would expire at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 17. Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on school buses, as per a federal mandate.
During Monday’s meeting, TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner reported the announcement from Peacock to TCAPS trustees and added that TCAPS still will “strongly suggest masks” and have safety items such as hand sanitizer and KN-95 masks available to all students.
The mask mandate was not on the board’s agenda to be discussed further.
“Masking is not on the agenda today,” Board President Scott Newman-Bale said before the first public comment section, addressing some questions he said he fielded before the meeting. “That is because as per our Jan. 10 meeting, it automatically expires at 11:59(p.m.) on Thursday, without board action, which is why it’s not on the agenda today.”
A few members of the public who were present at the meeting spoke during the public comment section to say they disagreed with requiring students to wear masks but there were very few compared to other meetings during the school year.
The board also discussed the number of snow days the school district has left and how to handle canceling days or holding virtual days moving forward.
Many schools across Michigan have started to run low on unused snow days, between canceling school because of COVID spread, staffing shortages, inclement weather and threats following the fatal shooting at Oxford High School. TCAPS has used its allotted six snow days — seven days at West Middle School and West Senior High School — VanWagoner said.
If school districts use six snow days, or “Act of God days” they are given at the beginning of the school year, they can appeal to the state superintendent for three more or tack on days to the end of the year. However, classrooms often get uncomfortably hot in June, students may have plans to go to camps for the summer and young people are depended on for the tourist economy in the area, VanWagoner said
VanWagoner said he would ask for more snow days from the state superintendent, but he also asked the trustees what they thought about shifting to virtual instruction for days they would typically cancel — such as snow days or short-staffing days — because it’s such a unique situation that he hasn’t run into in his experience as a school administrator previously.
“This one wasn’t covered in superintendent school, to be honest,” VanWagoner said.
Virtual school presents its own issues as well, including the difficulty it presents for teachers to shift their daily class plans to virtual platforms and the burden it places on students to have reliable internet access and bring all of their class materials home, including laptops for elementary students, every day.
Trustee Flournoy Humphreys said the board should get feedback from teachers on the issue. Trustee Matt Anderson suggested TCAPS try remote instruction to replace some snow days to see how it works for students and teachers.
Trustee Josey Ballenger said she was “nervous” about the school district being so close to using up all of its allotted snow days with the amount of winter left to go. She added that canceled days of school, including snow days, still present difficulties for parents, like having their children switch to virtual instruction.
“It’s a struggle, whether it’s a snow day or it’s a virtual learning day,” Ballenger said. “(Parents) have to make do and call work and make different arrangements. I know it’s always a struggle, but that’s going to happen no matter which way we go on this.”
VanWagoner said in-person will still be preferable, even if TCAPS chooses to shift to remote instruction for some snow days.
Newman-Bale closed Monday’s meeting saying he hoped the board could move on from the monthly discussion about masking.
“I hope that we can all put aside the differences and focus on what’s most important, which is the kids and getting them back into a better place educationally, mentally, and just everything stability in life,” Newman-Bale said. “So, hopefully this is a time for healing and we can move on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.