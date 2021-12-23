TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education Trustee Erica Moon Mohr is calling on the board to hold an emergency meeting to reconsider the board’s decision to allow the district’s universal mask mandate to expire.

On Thursday, Moon Mohr wrote in a Facebook post outlining her opposition to the expiration date TCAPS trustees placed on the district’s universal mask mandate. She wrote that she hopes to have a “special board meeting” for trustees to reconsider the Dec. 31 sunset date they set for their mask mandate — an expiration that would allow TCAPS students a mask-optional return to school on Jan. 3.

“I made my post because there’s a lot of angry people out there and I’m basically hopeful that maybe the decision’s not done yet,” Moon Mohr said in an interview. “Maybe there’s a compromise that the other board members are willing to make.”

On Monday, the TCAPS trustees discussed the mandate and the Dec. 31 expiration they approved in October. After a discussion in which Moon Mohr and Trustee Flournoy Humphreys were the only members interested in extending the expiration date, no trustee made a motion regarding the mask mandate, effectively letting the sunset date stand.

After that Monday meeting, Moon Mohr said “a lot of people” who she trusts, including some in the medical community, reached out to her to express their disappointment in the board’s decision to let the mandate fall. She emailed her fellow trustees Tuesday morning and told them she thought they made a mistake by voicing opposition to an extension of the mask mandate, she said.

“I woke up on Tuesday morning and watched, on the news, Dr. Nefcy and Dr. Ledtke speaking out against the decision that the TCAPS board made,” Moon Mohr said. “That’s pretty heavy. I mean, I wouldn’t want to be on that other side where the medical community has said, ’you made a mistake.’”

Dr. Christine Nefcy is the Chief Medical Officer of Munson Healthcare. Dr. Christopher Ledtke is an Infectious Disease Specialist at Munson.

Moon Mohr said she was surprised to hear on Monday that the other board members were in favor of dropping the mask mandate.

“I didn’t make a motion because I knew it wouldn’t have gone anywhere, but I probably should have made a motion for the record,” Moon Mohr said. “So I’m frustrated at myself.”

Moon Mohr’s Facebook post echoed many of the points she made at Monday’s board meeting, such as her concern for the status of the local health care system and her interest in keeping students in in-person school. By 5 p.m. on Thursday, the post had about 200 likes and more than 100 comments, many in support of Moon Mohr’s position.

In the post, Moon Mohr also said the decision of whether to require masks in schools has fallen in the hands of the board of education because of actions by county commissioners.

“When you have County Commissions that haven’t supported the GT Health Department, County Commissions that fired the Medical Director at GT Health Dept, and County Commissions that didn’t apply for a grant to get more support for contact tracing etc … this HEALTH decision falls into our laps as BOE trustees,” Moon Mohr wrote in her post.

County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel said Moon Mohr’s post was “not an accurate depiction of what’s going on the Grand Traverse County Commission.”

“We have been extremely supportive and connected to our health department,” Hentschel said. “I think what she’s doing is trying to take one thing that we did, which was pass a resolution about medical autonomy, and stretch that a lot farther than it actually goes.”

Hentschel said he did not know what contact tracing grant Moon Mohr referred to in her post. He added that the resolution did not include anything about mask mandates.

TCAPS board president Scott Newman-Bale said he is open to reconsidering the mask mandate’s expiration date, but since there is not much more data or information for the board to consider since Monday’s meeting, he is not sure there is, “any desire to have an emergency meeting right now.”

In order to have an emergency meeting, Newman-Bale said he needs the consent of five out of the seven board members. As of Thursday afternoon, he said had not heard from other board members about interest in another meeting before students return to school.

“I don’t act as a gatekeeper,” Newman-Bale said. “So, if I had four other members come in, I would certainly be the fifth.”

However, Newman-Bale added that he does not want the board to overstep the boundaries of its powers.

“We’re not health care professionals, and if we start making decisions like that, where is the line of what a school board should and shouldn’t do?” Newman-Bale said.

Moon Mohr said she hopes the board can hold an emergency meeting before students return from holiday break in order to maintain consistency within the school semester.

“Once we go mask optional, it’s really hard to turn back and hard on our teachers and staff and everything else,” Moon Mohr said. “So I just think we need to do it before the kids go back to school and keep as consistent as we can.”