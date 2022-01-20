TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse region’s largest school district has tallied more than 400 school-associated COVID cases since the beginning of the school year.
As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., Traverse City Area Public Schools recorded 406 COVID cases in students and staff since the beginning of the school year, according to TCAPS’s COVID-19 Reporting web page. The school district has recorded about 100 cases in just more than one month.
On Dec. 14, the Record-Eagle reported that TCAPS tallied 311 school-associated COVID cases since the beginning of the school year. In the past seven days, TCAPS tallied 32 COVID cases.
Traverse City West Senior High School has the most COVID cases recorded this school year with 55. Traverse City West Middle School has recorded 50 cases since the beginning of the school year and Central High School has recorded 48.
About 4,200 out of TCAPS’s 9,000 students attend West Senior High, West Middle and Central High, according to a 2020-21 report from MI School Data.
Blair Elementary School, Courtade Elementary School, Traverse Heights Elementary School and Traverse City High School all have fewer than 10 cases recorded since the beginning of the school year.
Every TCAPS school has recorded at least one school- associated COVID case in January, except for TC High and Traverse Heights. TC High’s last reported COVID case was on Nov. 22 and Traverse Height’s last reported COVID case was on Dec. 21.
As previously reported, the numbers displayed and reported on TCAPS’s COVID-19 Reporting web page do not always accurately reflect the number of COVID cases in the school district. The school reports COVID cases to the page when it is notified by the health department, but that process is often slowed because of staffing shortages at the health department and the increased use of at-home tests.
Between the last week of December and the first week of January, pediatricians in the area said their clinics were inundated with COVID patients. Some reported seeing more children test positive for COVID than at any other time during the pandemic.
Northern Michigan has faced a persisting surge in COVID cases since September, and continues to see a high number of COVID cases and hospitalizations. Recently, local health officials have warned about a statewide increase in children being hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, hospitalizations across the Munson Healthcare system dropped from 87 to 82. Hospitalizations at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City remained steady at 61 between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The majority of those hospitalized, in the ICU and on ventilators in Munson hospitals are unvaccinated.
According to data from Munson Healthcare, 399 people in northern Michigan died from COVID-19 since Dec. 1.