TRAVERSE CITY — The region’s largest school district passed the 200-mark in cases of COVID-19 in its students and staff.
By the end of the day on Monday, Traverse City Area Public Schools’ case count among students and staff hit 204. Seven schools in the district reported at least one positive COVID case on Monday.
Superintendent John VanWagoner said he was not notified of any alarming drops in school attendance rates in the past week.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve always been concerned about the situation,” VanWagoner said. “We’ll continue to monitor.”
Blair Elementary, Central High, Traverse City High and Traverse Heights Elementary each recorded one positive COVID-19 case on Monday. West Middle, West Senior High and Willow Hill Elementary each reported two positives.
Northern Michigan is facing a persisting surge in COVID-19 cases with more young people testing positive for COVID-19 than previous surges. The average cases per day has risen each month since September, when students returned to school.
Some school districts in Michigan canceled classes as a result of too many cases and close contacts among their student or staff populations this school year.
Bellaire Public Schools canceled classes for a week in mid-October after eight students and two staff tested positive for COVID-19 within one week. Glen Lake Community Schools canceled classes for two days during the first week of November after it reported COVID-19 in 10 students and one staff member.
VanWagoner said TCAPS is not looking at canceling classes in any schools as of right now, but he and other administrators are monitoring the situation in the district day-to-day.
By Nov. 10 of last year, the Record-Eagle reported that TCAPS had a total of 20 cases within its school district. VanWagoner said this great disparity in cases between last year and this year may be attributed to tests being more readily available.
West Middle School has the most recorded COVID-19 cases in the TCAPS district this year with 34 cases since September. Central High School and West Senior High School recorded 24 cases since September, the second highest number of cases in the district.
Courtade Elementary School recorded only one case this year. No other TCAPS school has recorded fewer than five cases.
Central High School, Eastern Elementary School and Cherry Knoll Elementary School have all been on Michigan.gov’s list of ongoing clusters and outbreaks since Oct. 18. Central High has recorded 24 COVID-19 cases, Eastern Elementary has recorded 12 and Cherry Knoll recorded 18 this school year.
The list updates every Monday at 3 p.m.
A school is listed as a cluster or outbreak if it records three or more school-associated COVID cases in 14 days or if it records cases that comprise 10 percent or more of its students, teachers or staff. Schools remain on the ongoing clusters and outbreaks list as long as they have one new associated case reported to the local health department in the last 28 days.
Last year, two or more cases in one school was considered an outbreak.
At a meeting on Oct. 26, TCAPS’ board voted 5-1 to extend its mask mandate until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., when it will expire and students and staff will have the option of whether or not to mask in schools.
The board agreed to revisit the decision before Dec. 31 at one of their upcoming meetings if a member has a concern about the expiration date set. Members agreed that a delay in the approval of the vaccine for children under 12, high levels of local cases or the attendance rate dipping below 88 percent for three consecutive days would be cause to reconsider.
The board also agreed that if attendance dips below 88 percent for three consecutive days following the expiration of the mandate, they will call an emergency meeting to discuss whether or not they will re-implement a universal mask policy.