47, of Mesick passed away on Nov. 6, 2021. Jamie is survived by his wife, Beth (Stradling) Riffle; his sons, Zach Riffle, Isiac (Elissa); and daughter, Abby Riffle; and other family members. A celebration of life will take place on Nov. 20th, 2021 at Amvets Post 120 in Mesick at 7 p.m. Pleas…