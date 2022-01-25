TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools tallied 507 school-associated COVID cases since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

In the past week, the numbers on TCAPS’s positive case reporting page shot up by about 100 cases.

TCAPS Director of Communications Ginger Smith said the school district experienced a spike in cases, but they also started a new program through the state of Michigan for free COVID tests for students and staff. The district received 10,000 tests last week, she said.

It is unclear whether or not the increased number of cases are related to more COVID spread in the school district or the higher frequency and number of tests, Smith said.

As previously reported, the numbers displayed on TCAPS’ COVID-19 Reporting web page do not always accurately reflect the number of COVID cases in the school district. The school reports COVID cases to the page when it is notified by the health department, but that process is often slowed because of staffing shortages at the health department and the increased use of at-home tests.