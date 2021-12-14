TRAVERSE CITY — The region’s largest school district tallied more than 300 school-associated COVID-19 cases for the school year.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., Traverse City Area Public Schools recorded 311 COVID cases in students and staff since the beginning of the school year. The school district has added more than 100 cases to its count in less than a month.

On Nov. 16, the Record-Eagle reported that TCAPS tallied 204 cases since the start of the school year.

Since Dec. 1, TCAPS sent out 26 exposure letters and recorded 37 COVID cases across its schools and support buildings.

West Middle School tallied the most cases with 46 since the start of the school year. Central High School had the second most with 37; and West Senior High counted 35 since September.

Traverse Heights Elementary, Traverse City High, TCAPS Montessori, Courtade Elementary and Blair Elementary recorded fewer than 10 COVID cases since the start of the school year. Courtade Elementary School tallied just one COVID case since the course of the school year.

A school is listed as a cluster or outbreak if it records three or more school-associated COVID cases in 14 days or if it records cases that comprise 10 percent or more of its students, teachers or staff. Schools remain on the ongoing clusters and outbreaks list as long as they have one new associated case reported to the local health department in the last 28 days.

Last year, two or more cases in one school was considered an outbreak.

Cherry Knoll Elementary School has been on Michigan.gov’s list of ongoing clusters and outbreaks since Oct. 18. Cherry Knoll recorded 21 COVID cases this school year.

The list updates every Monday at 3 p.m.

At a meeting on Oct. 26, TCAPS’ board voted 5-1 to extend its mask mandate until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., when it will expire and students and staff will have the option of whether or not to require masks in schools.

The board agreed to revisit the decision before Dec. 31 if a member has a concern about the expiration date set. Members agreed that the attendance rate dipping below 88 percent for three consecutive days would be cause to reconsider.

The board also agreed that if attendance dips below 88 percent for three consecutive days following the expiration of the mandate, they will call an emergency meeting to discuss whether or not they will re-implement a universal mask policy.