TRAVERSE CITY — The region’s largest school district has tallied more than 600 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Traverse City Area Public Schools has recorded 604 COVID cases since the beginning of the school year. This week, TCAPS has recorded 21 COVID cases across seven schools.

In less than one month, the number of cases recorded for the 2021–2022 school year on TCAPS’s positive case reporting page have shot up by about 200. On Jan. 20, the Record-Eagle reported that TCAPS had tallied just more than 400 COVID cases this school year.

In an interview from late January, TCAPS Communications Director Ginger Smith said the school district had seen a surge in cases but also recently started a new program through the state of Michigan for free COVID tests for students and staff. It is unclear whether the increased number of cases are related to more COVID spread in the school district or the higher frequency and number of tests, Smith said in January.

All but three TCAPS schools recorded COVID cases in February so far.

As previously reported, the numbers displayed and reported on TCAPS’s COVID-19 Reporting web page do not always accurately reflect the number of COVID cases in the school district. The school reports COVID cases to the page when it is notified by the health department, but that process is often slowed because of staffing shortages at the health department and the increased use of at-home tests.