TRAVERSE CITY — Answers to questions about mask mandates at schools are coming as the first day of classes approaches.
Late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a recommendation that all people on school grounds should wear masks while indoors, even if they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The American Academy of Pediatrics also released guidance that any person 2 years of age or older should be masked while in a school.
Worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus combined with a lower-than-expected national vaccination rate and children younger than 12 years old not approved for the vaccine has some health officials worried that a return to crowded indoor spaces — such as schools — could result in a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The CDC recommendation is firm for communities with “substantial” or “high” transmission rates. Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau and Kalkaska are all categorized as having substantial risk of community transmission. Benzie County is a rung lower at moderate.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said Monday the district will start the school year by “strongly recommending” people wear masks while in school buildings, but masks will not be required. Masks, however, must be worn while on school buses, which is federally mandated by the CDC.
VanWagoner said they are “flying blind” when it comes to direction on COVID-19 policies and procedures. Unlike last school year, the state is not requiring boards of education to approve a COVID-19 learning plan. VanWagoner and other area superintendents are set to have conference call with health department officials Tuesday to further discuss the matter.
VanWagoner said TCAPS most effectively navigated the pandemic when decisions were made based on the local data. If the data changes, VanWagoner said he and the board have the option to amend the policy. Masks will be made readily available to all students and staff who want them, VanWagoner said.
COVID-19 vaccine rates continue to tick up in the area while cases do the same. Leelanau County remains the highest vaccinated county in the state at 77.2 percent. Grand Traverse passed the 70-percent threshold at 70.1 followed by Benzie at 60.3, Antrim at 59.7 and Kalkaska at 49.5.
CDC data showed children 15 and under had the lowest infection rates from the start of the pandemic through its peak in January. That has changed, however, as school-age children now have infection rates higher than adults 50 and older.
The five TCAPS board members present all supported VanWagoner’s recommendation. Trustee Sue Kelly agreed that a focus on local data during the decision-making process is a wise move.
“What they’re recommending on a national basis — or even a state basis — has different factors as far as transmissions and population density,” Kelly said. “Masks will be optional but not required.”
California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington intend to follow the CDC guidance and require masks regardless of vaccination status. Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah have banned mask requirements in public schools. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not made any such announcement on mask requirements.
The announcement from TCAPS could keep the national controversy over the mask mandate a little further from the district’s doorstep, but some who spoke at the Monday TCAPS board meeting still made their opposition to masks — and vaccines — quite clear.
“No masks. No vaccines. Stop this insanity that’s going on,” said Bev Wenger.
Wenger told the board that her two teenage grandchildren will not be attending TCAPS this year because of the equity resolution the board unanimously approved at the July 26 meeting. Despite her decision, Wenger still wanted her voice heard Monday.
“Our word should count for something,” she said. “Our ‘yes’ is ‘yes.’ Our ‘no’ is ‘no.’ We’re standing here, we’re sitting here, and we’re saying ‘no.’ No masks and no vaccines.”
Only Lauren Snowday spoke in favor of masks.
Snowday said she was speaking “on behalf of a quiet but large population of students and families that need protection and a safe school.”
“Universal masking includes everyone above the age of 2, not those that would like it or want it — but for everyone,” she said.
The Associated Press reported Monday that childhood vaccination rates — those not related to COVID-19 — dropped below 70 percent in more than half of Michigan’s counties. Only Antrim (69.8 percent) and Benzie (66.3) are among those counties. Grand Traverse (76.9), Kalkaska (71.8) and Leelanau (71.1) are above the 70-percent mark.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive, as well as other health and school officials said parents and guardians need to catch students up on the regular immunizations as well as the COVID-19 vaccination for those students who are 12 and older.
“All it takes is one infected individual,” Khaldun said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, believes the Food and Drug Administration could give full approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by the end of August. He said Sunday that such a move could result in vaccine mandates at schools.