TRAVERSE CITY — A combined working/learning space in the basement helps parent Caitlin Beaty keep an eye on her daughter on the days kindergarten classes are held virtually.
The rising cases of COVID-19 — combined with the indirect toll the virus has taken on school staffing — shifted the majority of Michigan students and teachers to remote learning two weeks ago. That means the basement office/classroom at the Beaty household is getting a workout.
Last month, Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees approved moving all K-12 instruction online for three weeks after a spike in the positivity rate and an ever-dwindling roster of teachers, bus drivers and food service workers made operating the district a near impossibility. The targeted return to in-person teaching and learning was Dec. 9.
TCAPS trustees, in a 5-1 vote Monday, approved a recommendation from Superintendent John VanWagoner to bring some students back two days earlier. All kindergarten through fifth-grade classes as well as the district’s K-12 special education programs will resume face-to-face instruction Monday. Middle school and high school classes are set to return next Wednesday.
VanWagoner is increasingly concerned about the growing learning gaps among elementary and special education students who now attend class from home as well as the students’ overall physical, emotional and social well-being as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge.
VanWagoner said he sees the cracks children are falling through, citing reports of more and more students not showing up for virtual classes.
The district is at a “critical juncture,” VanWagoner said, and and he believes the 11.5 days of instruction between the return date and the holiday break will allow time for teachers to set good practices and put guidelines in place. A chance to reestablish connections with students is a necessity, he said.
VanWagoner said keeping students involved and making sure they’re not falling further behind will be fostered by “some normalcy for a few weeks.”
“We need to somehow get our kids back and get them totally engaged,” VanWagoner said.
Beaty’s daughter is a kindergartner at Long Lake Elementary. As much as she prefers for her daughter to be in school with her classmates, Beaty questioned if this back and forth between learning at home and learning at school is too jarring for some students.
Although Beaty knows the social interaction her daughter has at school is vital, she believes it is best to continue virtual learning until the holiday break, give the students and staff two weeks away from it all, and then come back to in-person instruction in 2021.
“They’re just starting to get back in the rhythm of doing virtual learning, and to send them back on Monday for just a couple of weeks before turning around and sending them back home for a couple weeks is disruptive to everything,” she said.
Beaty might not wholly agree with the decision to restart face-to-face learning Monday, but she does understand why the decision was made. She knows there are children falling behind who do not have the support system that Beaty gives her daughter.
It’s a no-win situation, Beaty said.
“Everybody is going through something different through this whole mess,” Beaty said. “There’s no one right answer that is going to work for everybody, unfortunately.”
Not having a singular correct answer has been VanWagoner’s biggest hurdle while trying to operate a 10,000-student school district through a pandemic. The recommendation to resume in-person instruction was in the best interests of the most at-risk and most vulnerable students, VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner met with local pediatricians and health department officials Tuesday. He was told there has not been a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases among children, but there has been a worrying amount of mental health issues among elementary-aged children that health professionals are attributing to being isolated at home.
VanWagoner said the students that need the most help are out of reach when they’re not physically in school. He knows there are pockets of students not being served and others drifting away from the classroom. The work that needs to be done to help those students cannot “realistically be done online,” VanWagoner said.
“When we pledge that we’re going to educate all children — and all means all — we need to find what we can do to achieve that,” he said. “We cannot let it slip any further than it has already slipped. We need to do whatever is possible to help those students.”
Trustee Erica Moon Mohr said Monday that the negative effects on the youngest learners and special education students outweighed the potential health risks of COVID-19, citing the low transmission rate of the virus within school walls.
“If we could get two more weeks of live instruction before going into Christmas break and pick up anyone who’s fallen through the cracks, I think we have to take that risk,” Moon Mohr said.
Board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt continued to voice his concerns about resuming in-person school and was the only trustee to vote against VanWagoner’s recommendation.
Leonhardt, a retired TCAPS teacher of 30 years, said the positivity rate remains too high for him to be comfortable sending teachers and students back into buildings. He also does not believe people heeded recommendations not to travel during Thanksgiving. He also questioned the 10-day gap between the holiday and return to school will be enough to detect a potential spike in cases.
TCAPS has not reported a new positive COVID-19 case since Nov. 25. The district stands at 38 confirmed cases since the beginning of the school year.