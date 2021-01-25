TRAVERSE CITY — Area educators and school staff will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine nearly three weeks after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave them the greenlight.
High demand combined with unpredictable deliveries and inaccurate amounts put health department officials in a difficult spot to line up vaccines for school employees in northern Michigan.
Health departments remain in a difficult spot as they try to coordinate administering two doses of the vaccine to thousands of teachers, administrators and other service workers in the area.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner informed board of education trustees Monday that TCAPS staff can get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday and Saturday. Officials from the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Munson Medical Center will set up vaccination clinics at the Hagerty Center, beginning at 9 a.m. Members of the U.S. National Guard will assist.
“With the realities of our health and wellness and the unbelievable opportunity, this is a huge commitment ... for us to do this,” VanWagoner said. “Let’s take advantage of it and get it complete.”
VanWagoner said more than 70 percent of TCAPS staff have indicated they are interested in getting the vaccine. That demand, VanWagoner said, is stretching the health department staff really thin, adding that most are working seven days a week.
No classes at TCAPS schools will take place Friday.
Although VanWagoner said he does not want to give up instructional days for students, he decided to call an “Act of God” day with a medical emergency need to cancel classes. The Michigan Department of Education has approved Act of God days to be used in such situations. The MDE forgives six Act of God days each school year, most are used during the winter during inclement weather.
District classes will also be canceled three weeks from Friday to allow for the second dose to be administered.
“It’s the right move, and we’ll have enough time to notify our parents,” VanWagoner said.
Having the clinics run on Friday and Saturday will allow recovery time for staff members who have an adverse reaction to the vaccine, VanWagoner said. Reported side effects of the vaccine are fatigue, fever, headache and aching limbs within in the first three days after vaccination.
TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said taking that approach is “doing what’s right for the teachers.”
“Just getting the vaccine at that level is a sheer undertaking, and we need to support whoever can get that done,” Newman-Bale said.
Trustee Andrew Raymond is the chief financial officer at Kalkaska Memorial hospital and receives updates on the spread and mitigation of the virus weekly — often daily. He called the vaccines for school staff a “huge step in getting us back to normal — whatever that is going to be.”