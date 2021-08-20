TRAVERSE CITY — Just 11 days after recommending masks be worn indoors, Traverse City Area Public Schools officials changed course and will now require masks be worn by all K-12 staff, students and essential visitors in school buildings through Sept. 27.

TCAPS Board of Education trustees on Friday approved the move 5-1, with Sue Kelly being the lone "no" vote. Board Secretary Josey Ballenger was absent from the meeting, but she sent a letter in support of universal masking that was read by President Scott Newman-Bale. Board members will review the policy at the Sept. 27 board meeting.

TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner also received board approval to offer K-5 enrollment at Interlochen Community School to families seeking a mask-optional learning environment.

The first day of school at TCAPS is Sept. 7.

