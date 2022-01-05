TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools saw about 90 percent in attendance on Monday and Tuesday — the first days after the holiday break and expiration of the district’s mask mandate.

Traverse City Area Public Schools retained attendance rates similar to those district officials have seen throughout the rest of the school year. Superintendent John VanWagoner said that on Monday, TCAPS saw 90.5 percent attendance and Tuesday officials logged 89.97 percent attendance for the entire district.

TCAPS trustees allowed their mask mandate to drop on Dec. 31, after which students and staff were able to mask at their discretion in the classroom. The decision drew frustration from some parents and community members who were in favor of the mandate and are concerned about an impending surge in COVID cases as a result of mask-optional classrooms and the new Omicron variant.

Some parents said they would pull their children from TCAPS schools because they did not feel safe sending their children to mask-optional classrooms. Parents of immuno-compromised students or students too young to be vaccinated were especially worried about sending their children back to school after the Christmas break.

If parents followed through with pulling their students from TCAPS schools, the trend didn’t show in attendance rates. VanWagoner said no schools in particular saw dramatic dips in attendance.

“All of our buildings (are) right about where they’ve been,” VanWagoner said. “It always fluctuates a percent or two, but … we’re keeping an eye on it, including our staffing numbers.”

VanWagoner said staffing and finding substitutes to fill gaps was as difficult the past two days as it was before the break. The district was fully staffed both days.

At a meeting in October, the TCAPS Board of Education agreed that three consecutive days with 88 percent attendance rates or lower would warrant another discussion about masking or other COVID protocols. At the Dec. 20 meeting, the board also agreed VanWagoner could use his discretion to inform board president Scott Newman-Bale of any concerning fluctuation in attendance rates across the district.

Some school districts downstate, such as Ann Arbor Public Schools, Detroit Public Schools Community District and Lansing School District have either shifted to remote learning or canceled classes following local surges in COVID cases attributed to holiday break.

TCAPS has recorded just five COVID cases within its school district since Dec. 22, the first day of the district’s break. VanWagoner said a shift to remote learning in TCAPS would most likely be triggered by staffing shortages.

“My opinion is that staffing is going to probably dictate that more than anything,” VanWagoner said. “If we do have COVID cases, I think that it would hit our adults. We’ve seen in community spread, we’ve seen that more in adults.”

Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said his district also did not see a substantial drop in back to school attendance. He said staffing shortages are a bigger concern for him.

“One of the things with COVID: It’s not necessarily the total number of people that can make you close school — it depends on what job,” Smith said. “I hate to say, I could get COVID, the superintendent, and life goes on. I can work from home on my phone, but you lose a couple head cooks either you can’t feed or you can’t get them to school. Pretty difficult to maintain operations.”

On Dec. 30, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Education sent a letter to school superintendents “urging schools to reinforce actions that can help alleviate the risks associated with this COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an MDHHS press release.

The letter warned against large gatherings, promoted vaccines and regular testing and recommended universal indoor masking.

Kingsley schools do not have a mask mandate. Smith said he is not planning on changing that, or his other COVID mitigation efforts, in response to the letter from MDHHS and MDE.

However, Smith said he is not opposed to masks and he would instate a mask mandate if his schools were seeing a concerning spike in COVID cases.

“Just because MDE and MDHHS put out a letter encouraging us to put masks on when I’m not seeing that spike here in our community, I’m not just going to react and say okay, all of a sudden now we’re going to put masks on,” Smith said. “Rather, that is a tool to be used to help keep kids in school should that become necessary.”

VanWagoner said that at TCAPS cleaning protocols and COVID mitigation efforts, other than the masking mandate, will remain as they were since the beginning of the year.