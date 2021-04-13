TRAVERSE CITY — Two short-notice meetings in five days spurred changes at northern Michigan’s largest school district.
A directive from the Grand Traverse County Health Department to shift middle and high school education to remote last Monday forced the first special meeting of Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education. The second came Saturday after health department officials on Friday left the responsibility of choosing in-person or virtual instruction up to area school districts.
Rising cases of COVID-19 among students and hundreds more in quarantine led the board to put another weeklong pause on face-to-face education at the middle and high schools. However, both trustees and Superintendent John VanWagoner had concerns about decisions that needed to be made quicker than a special meeting would allow.
School districts in Michigan are required to give 18 hours public notice before a meeting, which means the board could not convene and decide if schools — or one particular school — should remain open or closed in an emergency outbreak situation within the district. Trustees voted 7-0 to give such power, similar to canceling school on a snow day, to VanWagoner and board President Scott Newman-Bale.
VanWagoner said he would still call a board meeting if the closure would last more than three or four days or if a significant part of the school district was affected by the decision. Newman-Bale said his role would be to act as a “viable outlet” for other board members to provide feedback to VanWagoner.
“Hopefully it never comes up,” Newman-Bale said.
Trustees Josey Ballenger and Matt Anderson questioned the likelihood of getting a health department recommendation or directive to close schools in the future. Given the backlash health department officials received in the wake of their directive last Monday, most believe it isn’t likely to happen again unless there is a major health crisis in regard to COVID-19.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a recommendation, going forward, from the health department,” Anderson said.
TCAPS Associate Superintendent Shaina Biller said it is likely that the health department could make a recommendation regarding the status of a school building. Health department officials are continuously monitoring case numbers, quarantines, transmission rate and outbreaks in each school building. Any recommendation to close would come from that data.
VanWagoner said he looks at certain data to monitor the situation. Most schools are recommended to close if 25 percent of the student population is out sick. Traverse City Central High School neared that number before spring break with 21 percent of students quarantined. But VanWagoner said there aren’t any clear metrics that would force his hand, only certain data and anecdotal evidence to consider.
“It doesn’t help us deliver a consistent quality learning experience if a significant portion of our students are in quarantine,” Newman-Bale said.
Board members briefly considered tabling the decision to allow VanWagoner to get clarification from the health department, but they agreed not to risk a situation that could be dangerous the health of students and staff if a school could not be closed without board approval.
“I’m 100 percent confident that we can entrust this responsibility to John VanWagoner and Scott Newman-Bale,” trustee Sue Kelly said, adding later that she did not want to put anymore “rails” on their decision-making power.
TCAPS middle and high school students are expected to return face to face on Monday, April 19.
School-associated COVID-19 cases remain on a noticeable uptick in northern Michigan.
TCAPS is now up to 203 total school-associated cases since September — 59 at Central High, 54 at West Senior, 24 at West Middle and 13 at East Middle. All 11 elementary schools and Traverse City High School have single-digit cases. Central, West Senior and West Middle are still on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ list of ongoing outbreaks.
Five area school districts reported multiple cases in the last week. Benzie Central, which also remains on the list of ongoing outbreaks, confirmed three new cases. Kalkaska has had 11 cases since April 8. Kingsley and Glen Lake each reported five new cases, and Forest Area reported four positives.
Mesick High School was the only regional school district added to the MDHHS list of new outbreaks. Mancelona, Frankfort, Glen Lake, Leland and Manton are still considered ongoing outbreaks.