TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools is taking steps to provide mental health services to its students during the three week state-mandated shutdown of all K-12 Michigan schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
District officials announced Wednesday counseling services will be made available virtually to students or families requiring assistance.
A student can speak with one of the district’s social workers or counselors either via phone or Google Hangout. Parents or guardians are asked to fill out a form at TCAPS.net/COVID-19, and a certified staff member will reach out within 24 hours.
TCAPS Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said virtual counseling is one of the many services the district is offering, including providing food to students and families in need.
“There’s a lot of stress, right now, in people’s lives,” Pavelka said. “From someone’s job being at risk to the basic need of just having food, we understand those stresses and want to be there for our students.”
Pavelka said teachers and other support staff are being proactive and reaching out to students they know might be vulnerable.
“We are here for our community and our students,” Pavelka said. “They are our No. 1 priority.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.