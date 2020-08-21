TRAVERSE CITY — Families now have another option for sending their children to the largest school district in northern Michigan.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced Wednesday the district will offer parents and guardians the choice to keep their children at home while receiving instruction from TCAPS teachers. The move marks a change from the district’s previous two options, which were either in-person or the UpNorth Virtual program taught by non-TCAPS teachers — although it included mentoring from TCAPS instructors.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner announced earlier this month that TCAPS teachers would teach virtually from their classrooms for the first two weeks of the school year, which begins Sept. 8, before returning to face-to-face instruction Sept. 21.
VanWagoner’s decision, which board trustees approved 6-1, caused fractures in the community between those intent on going back and those not. Some parents wanted to keep their children at home, but they were not comfortable with the prospect of losing TCAPS teachers.
The UpNorth Virtual Live option will be just that — live. VanWagoner said he expects there to be between 25-30 students per class, depending on demand and enrollment in the program.
“This isn’t like some places where you’re just putting a camera in a room and kids can’t talk back and forth with the teacher,” VanWagoner said. “This is an actual dedicated teacher in a specific content-area class — just like if they were in the brick-and-mortar environment.”
Families can still choose the original UpNorth Virtual program, which offers instruction on demand for students. Both programs are run on the D2L online platform, which trustees approved for purchase at a cost just north of $27,000.
The news is exciting for some parents. Karla Fishburn signed up her 11-year-old son for the on-demand program, but she said she is thrilled to switch to the TCAPS-taught version.
“TCAPS teachers are what make the district. They are the district,” Fishburn said. “To have a teacher looking over my son, instead of one teacher for 800 kids, it’s better to know it’s a TCAPS teacher.”
Fishburn said the choice is also about safety.
“Watching him with a mask, he keeps fidgeting with it and won’t leave it alone,” Fishburn said. “Imagine that times 1,200 kids. That’s just asking for trouble.”
VanWagoner said both teachers and parents provided valuable input, including through an online survey, that drove the decision.
Nearly 66 percent of teachers (605) said they were “very likely” to return with a full virtual teaching model, but more than 13 percent (122) said they were either unlikely or somewhat unlikely to return in that case.
Sixty percent (555) said they were also very likely to return if the district resumed in-person instruction.
The parent survey had more than 4,700 respondents, and 62.3 percent (2,967) said they would remain enrolled at TCAPS if the district went to a virtual learning model with TCAPS teachers. Another 16.4 percent (777) said they would seek a non-TCAPS option or use UpNorth Virtual.
Parents who would remain at TCAPS if there was full in-person instruction made up 59.4 percent (2,824), but 17 percent (811) said they were still unsure.
“In person, for most kids, is the best learning option, but this is as close as we can get to that in a virtual world,” VanWagoner said.
Meg Franklin-Judd, the mother of two TCAPS students, said it is the responsibility of parents to choose the online option if their children learn well from home.
“There are students that can’t. There are students that have to go,” she said. “We have to create some space for those students.”
Franklin-Judd’s two daughters, a junior and a senior in high school, are split on the matter — one opting to stay and learn at home, the other going back to school.
The UpNorth Live program is more regimented with TCAPS teachers running the show, Franklin-Judd said.
“The more routine they can have, the better,” she said. “They haven’t had very much structure.”
The TCAPS-taught option still has to gain traction with parents to drive up enrollment. VanWagoner said the program cannot operate if there are only five or six students to a class.
“That’s just not financially sound,” he said. “I’m not sure what the numbers are yet, but we should have a good idea before the start of the school year.”
