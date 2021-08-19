TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees will meet for their monthly study session earlier than scheduled.

TCAPS officials announced Tuesday that the Aug. 23 meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m., has been moved to Friday, Aug. 20, at 1:30 p.m.

TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said Wednesday the move was made to allow the board to discuss the district’s masking policy and to give parents and families time to enroll in the district’s virtual school if they are uncomfortable with the decided-upon policy. TCAPS administration has to make a choice on whether or not to run the UpNorth Virtual live option by Friday. If there is not enough enrollment to warrant staffing the live option, families choosing virtual education will have to enroll in the on-demand version.

Newman-Bale acknowledged the Friday afternoon time slot is inconvenient for some, including himself, but he said it was the only time he was able to get all of the board trustees together to consider a possible change to the district’s mask policy.

TCAPS, according to current policy, will begin the year strongly recommending that all students and staff wear masks, but masks will not be required. Several other northern Michigan school districts have followed suit with such a recommendation, but others are mandating mask wearing.

Superintendent John VanWagoner made the recommendation Aug. 9, spurring nearly 160 area doctors to send two separate letters to TCAPS urging the district to impose universal masking to begin the year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released its guidelines last week recommending that all school districts require universal masking for all students, staff and visitors regardless of community transmission rate or vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously called for universal masking in areas experiencing either a substantial or high rate of community transmission. Grand Traverse County is currently categorized as having a substantial risk of transmission.

The Friday meeting agenda has two public comment sections scheduled, one before the board discussion and one after. Those wishing to give public comment can only speak during one or the other.

Newman-Bale said the community response regarding masking has been “passionate” — on both sides. He said trustees still are waiting on guidelines from the county health department about quarantining and questions remain about school athletics to provide some clarity on masking.

“Let’s say we go with masking right now, what are we basing that off of? What happens when that changes?” Newman-Bale said. “We have to have a metric. ... There has to be a process, because it’s a pretty complicated subject.”

The meeting will take place in Conference Room C of the TCAPS administration building at 412 Webster St.