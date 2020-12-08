TRAVERSE CITY — Classes at two area middle schools will be back in person Wednesday.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials reaffirmed Tuesday that in-person education will resume at Traverse City West and Traverse City East middle schools after a three-week pause to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some TCAPS parents had questions about their middle school students after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would extend its order shifting high school education virtually through Dec. 20.
TCAPS Board of Education trustees, in a 5-1 decision last Monday, approved the return of both middle and high school students to in-person instruction beginning Wednesday.
Surging positive COVID-19 cases in the region in mid-November led to hundreds of TCAPS students and staff members forced into quarantine, leaving the district short of teachers, bus drivers, food service workers and maintenance crew. TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner to shifted all K-12 instruction to remote during the pause because of the staffing shortage.
VanWagoner said at the time that he was concerned about the growing learning gaps as well as students’ overall physical, emotional and social well-being while learning remotely. He also said the 11.5 days of instruction between Wednesday and the holiday break will allow time for teachers to set good practices and put guidelines in place.
“The only thing that changed was the DHHS order that kept the high school from coming back,” VanWagoner said.
Erika Harvey is the mother of two TCAPS students, including a seventh grader. Harvey said she is glad the middle school students will be back at their desks, adding that her middle schooler has not enjoyed remote learning. Harvey lives in Kalkaska and said the drive to Traverse City is difficult with one child at home and the other going to school in person.
Harvey’s only complaint was the timing of the news. She had hoped TCAPS would have announced the news Monday after Whitmer’s press conference.
Amanda Malinao felt the same way.
Malinao, a mother of three TCAPS students — one each at the elementary, middle and high school levels — said too many families were left wondering whether or not they needed to coordinate childcare or working from home.
“Something should have been in place right away so that TCAPS would already have plan A if she extends it and plan B is she doesn’t extend it,” she said. “As soon as she said something either way, they should have a response for the parents.”
Malinao is “conflicted” about her daughter returning to East Middle School on Wednesday.
Although she believes face-to-face education is vital for children, Malinao said the same reasons the high schools are shut down apply to the middle schools.
“They go classroom to classroom to classroom, and they’re all in the hallways at the same time,” she said. “If they’re shutting down the high schools because they’re constantly by each other, junior high is constantly by each other, too.”
High school students could return in person for just two days — Dec. 21 and 22 — before the holiday break, but it is possible instruction will stay remote. VanWagoner said board trustees are likely to make that decision at the Dec. 14 meeting.