TRAVERSE CITY — Spring break doesn’t mean a break from positive COVID-19 cases.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, although not in session since March 25, announced 13 positive school-associated cases since Monday.
West Senior High School was hit hardest with six new cases, bringing the school’s cumulative total to 48. West Middle had four, and Central High had three. TCAPS is nearing 200 cases for the entire school year with 195 confirmed.
TCAPS officials are taking measures to prevent a post-spring break spike when classes resume April 6.
TCAPS is hosting a free drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing clinic at Central High from noon-7 p.m. on Monday, April 5. The district is partnering with the Grand Traverse County Health Department, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Honu Management Group, which provides COVID-19 testing services through MDHHS.
The service is open to all in the community.
Those interested can register at http://honumg.info/TraverseHS and can visit the testing clinic at any time between the designated hours. Registration can be completed on site, but those preregistered will immediately enter the line to be tested. Individuals will be asked to provide their email and/or phone number in order to receive test results through a testing portal.
The rapid antigen test results will be returned within 30 minutes. Anyone who tests positive or has symptoms will be given another test to confirm the results. Those test results will take approximately three days to process. Additional information and instructions will be provided at the testing site.
School-associated cases remain on the rise in the area.
Glen Lake High School and Manton High School both were added to the MDHHS list of COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday, reporting four and seven cases, respectively. Benzie Central High School, TC Central High School, Suttons Bay High School and Central Lake High School all remain on the list of ongoing outbreaks.
Other districts to report at least one positive case in the last five days include Frankfort, Kingsley and Leland.