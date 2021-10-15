TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools officials have documented more than 100 school-associated COVID cases since school began in September.

By the end of the day Thursday, TCAPS tallied just more than 100 school-associated COVID cases across its 16 schools. By December 2020, The Record-Eagle reported that the school district had 46 confirmed school-associated COVID cases.

Still, the number of cases documented represents a small portion of the district’s student population of the just fewer than 9,000 students.

West Middle, Central High and West Senior High are tied for the most COVID cases at 13 reported school-associated cases this school year. These schools are also the schools in the district with the highest population of students.

Willow Hill Elementary, Traverse City High, Traverse Heights Elementary, Silver Lake Elementary, Long Lake Elementary and Courtade Elementary all have fewer than five cases. Courtade reported zero cases all year.

The milestone arrived in the same week school officials at Bellaire Public Schools sent students home for a week after several students tested positive for the virus. And cases in schools across the region and state continue to rise.

In September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services changed its definition of a school outbreak from two COVID cases associated with a school to three. This change has led to fewer outbreaks reported in the state this year compared to last year, despite numbers of school-associate cases rising.

According to a new report from MDHHS, Michigan’s K-12 schools have reported 364 outbreaks and clusters. The report also states that 104 Michigan schools have been impacted by lost school time and an average of 87 students and staff have been impacted by lost in-person schooling due to illness or quarantine.

The report also states that each day, 375 Michigan children younger than, 12 become infected with COVID-19 and 30 pediatric patients are hospitalized. The majority of hospitalized children have no underlying conditions, according to the report.

In a Munson Healthcare virtual press conference Tuesday, multiple health care officials warned that Grand Traverse County was approaching peak numbers again. Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said pediatric COVID cases are still relatively low, but rising with the increasing number of COVID infections in the area.

“The really hard thing about kids is we don’t really have a good way to predict who’s going to get sick and who’s not going to get sick,” Nefcy said at the virtual conference. “And again while it’s thankfully rare that a child gets sick enough with COVID-19 that they are hospitalized when they do, it’s typically pretty significant. Those kids are quite sick.”

The MDHHS report also states that, while layered preventative measures, such as vaccination, masking, screening and testing, physical distancing and cohorting and podding have been found to be effective against spreading the virus, 35 school districts have rescinded their mask mandates since the start of school this year.

The TCAPS board votes on whether to renew its mask mandate on Oct. 25.

TCAPS Board of Education President Scott Newman-Bale said his two biggest concerns are the schools’ attendance rates and the local hospital capacity numbers. He said that while COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in the area, he hopes to see improvements in the coming weeks.

“The trends in some other places in the country are improving,” Newman-Bale said. “And hopefully we’re just a little behind seeing some positive numbers in the next week or two.”

The board of education has yet to receive any additional guidelines from the Grand Traverse County Health Department.

Newman-Bale said the board currently has no official position on whether it will implement more measures to control the spread of COVID-19 or outbreaks in TCAPS schools.