TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to fully resume board of education meetings in person have been pushed back after recent spikes in cases of COVID-19 both across Michigan and the region.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced last month that meetings of the full board of education would return July 13. However, the district announced Wednesday that the Monday meeting would once again be held virtually in compliance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order extending restrictions on the Open Meetings Act through July 31.
The board of education retreat, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. July 27, has been rescheduled for July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The retreat is tentatively set to be held in person at the CenterPointe building.
Board committee meetings are still slated to be held in person, but they will take place in conference room C of the TCAPS administration building to allow for proper social distancing protocols.
Masks must be worn over the mouth and nose to attend the meetings, unless an individual is medically unable to wear one.
Masks will be available for any community member in attendance.
