TRAVERSE CITY — Calye Vanderploeg and Kris Burton stood just outside the fence gate at Eastern Elementary School as they watched their daughter walk toward her first day of school.
The first-grader hadn’t taken more than a few steps before she turned around and said through her facemask, “Mom, can you come with me?”
Vanderploeg had to shake her head and tell her daughter that unfortunately she could not follow her to her classroom like she did last year — collateral damage of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Vanderploeg said it was sad to leave her little one and not hold her hand through the doors.
“I didn’t cry this year, so that’s kind of like an upside,” she said with a laugh and smile behind her own mask.
Monday was the first day of in-person instruction at Traverse City Area Public Schools. The district maintained virtual learning through the first two weeks of the school year as a precaution against the virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
Children from kindergarten through 12th grade, save for those who chose to learn from home, were all in the same boat Monday. Each woke up and prepped for day No. 1 of the in-person 2020-21 school year.
Burton said getting up and getting moving was “a whole new drill.”
“It’s been such a long gap that she lost the whole momentum of going to school,” he said. “You’re normally out of school for three months and then get back into it.”
Vanderploeg said Monday morning was “still the same but strange at the same time.”
Maybe the strangest part was how easy it was to wake her daughter up, Vanderploeg said.
“She’s so excited about seeing her friends,” she said. “That social interaction, she needs that — kids need that.”
TCAPS Board of Education trustees debated the safety and necessity of returning to face-to-face learning in August and again last week. Board members approved the move 6-1 each time, with Vice President Jeff Leonhardt voicing the lone dissenting vote as others voiced their concerns but voted “yes.”
Superintendent John VanWagoner, who was out greeting students and families at Eastern Elementary, said the day was refreshing, filled with nervousness and “a ton of emotions rolled into one day.”
“This will be the first time that something normal has taken place — as far as what we consider school — since mid-March,” VanWagoner said. “Those things that we’ve always said are quintessential school, we finally get an opportunity to experience.”
That slight sense of normalcy arrived Monday. Buses rolled up and dropped students off. Some parents drove their children to school and others rode bikes on the crisp September morning.
VanWagoner said teachers — both new to the district and veterans of TCAPS — were anxious to see their students. Principals were excited to feel life in their buildings again, VanWagoner said.
“With all of the parts of life we’ve lost because of COVID-19, to get something back as innocent as young kids in an elementary school, this is awfully encouraging to people who’ve dedicated their lives to teaching and nurturing children,” he said.
Liz Vogel is one of those dedicated teachers. Vogel teaches fourth through sixth grade at TCAPS Montessori. She said her students were ready for the routine of school and to finally meet their classmates in person.
“It’s going to take some time to get into that rhythm because everything is so different — but the kids are rolling with it,” she said. “Do I think we’re going to have to tweak some things? Absolutely. But that’s no different than any other year.”
Vogel said learning virtually the first two weeks helped some kids ease into it, but she said they probably could have done it just as easily in person.
“It was harder for the teachers,” Vogel said.
Another 170 school days remain for students, teachers and parents.
Vanderploeg she said she has “all the faith” in the staff that they will keep her daughter and every other child safe.
Vanderploeg already knows the first words that will come out of her mouth when she sees her daughter after school.
“I love you,” she said.
Vanderploeg is likely to say those same three words for every one of the remaining 170 days.
