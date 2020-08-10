TCAPS Return To Learn Options

In-person: students would attend school five days a week paired with a common online learning platform.

Safety procedures: regular screenings, isolation areas, required face masks, social distancing, regular cleaning and sanitizing, scheduled handwashing and more.

Phase implemented: Phase 5 (low risk)

Hybrid: students would attend a mix of in-person and online learning on a rotating basis to limit the amount of people in the school, allowing for proper social distancing.

Safety procedures: same as in-person instruction with stricter requirements.

Phase implemented: Phase 4 (medium risk)

Virtual: students will attend classes completely online and receive instruction remotely from TCAPS staff.

Phase implemented: 1-3

UpNorth Virtual: students will attend classes online and receive instruction remotely from teachers outside of TCAPS. TCAPS teachers will provide support.

Phase implemented: 1-3