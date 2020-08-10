TRAVERSE CITY — More than 1,000 people waited on pins and needles. They waited for more than three hours.
They watched on their computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones, waiting to hear the Traverse City Area Public Schools plan for returning to school in four weeks and under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lengthy discussion and debate resulted in a 6-1 vote to approve Superintendent John VanWagoner’s plan to begin the 2020-21 school year virtually for the first two weeks, starting Sept. 8, with an eye set on going back face-to-face Sept. 21.
VanWagoner’s plan is contingent upon which phase the Traverse City region is in.
The area is currently in phase 5, which allows for in-person instruction.
Board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt was the lone dissenter, saying that while he could not support VanWagoner’s plan, he could support a plan that shut down in-person instruction for the first semester or even just the first quarter. Two weeks, he said, is simply prolonging stress and “kicking the can down the road.”
“I don’t think the things in the plan are realistic,” he said. “I taught for 30 years. ... It’s folly to think kids are going to wear masks all day. It’s really just a fantasy in my opinion.”
Leonhardt added the requirements will create monitoring problems for teachers and cause problems with instruction.
Leonhardt might have been the only “no” vote, but others shared his worries.
Several of the of the “yes” votes, including Jane Klegman and Pam Forton, voiced major concerns about making a blanket decision six weeks out that in-person instruction would and should return. Those concerns centered around the unknowns of where the region’s status would be in regard to the pandemic at that time.
Forton and Klegman both asked that the board revisit the decision to send students back to school buildings at the Sept. 14 meeting.
Forton said the district has “only one chance to get this right.”
“I’ve heard people who say, ‘Just send ‘em back,’” Forton said. “We can’t go to a movie, but we’re asking 1,500 students to show up at our secondary schools, and that’s not even including staff. ... The likelihood of having people out there that are asymptomatic in class — staff or students — the math says they’re there.”
The community seemed split on returning in person or remaining virtual.
The online chat during the meeting was lively and full of back-and-forth discussions — and often arguments.
Some cited COVID-19 data that shows lessening cases in the region as well as recommendations from area medical professionals that going back face-to-face is the best option. Others refuted the claims that the medical community backed in-person instruction, relaying their own conversations with pediatricians.
Teacher voices made themselves heard, too.
Ingrid Pylvainen, an instructor at Traverse City West Middle School and Traverse City Senior High and a parent of four in the TCAPS system, made her position clear during the public comment — going back to school in person is a high risk that is not worth the possible loss of life.
“TCAPS cannot stop a virus that continues to scourge our state,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what we cobble together with our limited time. ... Every teacher I know knows it’s hopeless.”
Meeting in group settings, Pylvainen said, equals transmission of the virus.
“It will be impossible to know if TCAPS did too much, but it will be devastating if we do too little,” she said. “No matter how much we come together and rise to challenges, TCAPS cannot bring a student, a teacher, a parent, a grandparent or a community member back from the dead.”
Some parents are already at a loss after the three months of virtual learning that ended last school year.
Dana Tuller knows she cannot do it again, but she is in a tough spot.
Tuller said her parents already gave her an ultimatum: If her children go back to brick-and-mortar schools, they will not see their grandparents.
“They have to protect themselves and their health. I understand that,” Tuller said. “But I can’t homeschool. I can’t do this, even with support. I can’t do this by myself.”
Trustee Erica Moon Mohr seemed to be the strongest advocate for returning to face-to-face instruction. Moon Mohr said the board needs to act in the best interest of the students, and she believes getting students back in the school buildings is that best choice.
Moon Mohr said the decision needs to be “based on medical facts, infection rates and our local numbers,” citing five area pediatric offices recommending in-person instruction.
“We need to learn how to live with this virus,” Moon Mohr said.
As September approaches and the first day of school looms, VanWagoner said this is not a decision to be taken lightly. He greenlit further discussion at the Sept. 14 meeting and agreed a lot of unknowns exist about how school will operate in the pandemic.
Starting a weeks after most other school districts in the state could give TCAPS an advantage, VanWagoner said — comparing the district’s approach to the tortoise and the hare fable.
“Can we figure out a way to learn from what happens and not be the first to the table?” VanWagoner said. “Being the turtle that gets to the finish line slow and does it right is better than the rabbit that tries to get there and hurry up to be the first.”
