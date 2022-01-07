TRAVERSE CITY — Stretched thin by a surge in teacher absences, Traverse City Area Public Schools canceled school on Friday for all students and is shifting to remote instruction for secondary students Monday and Tuesday.

TCAPS officials notified parents Thursday afternoon that the district’s 16 schools would be closed Friday. Superintendent John VanWagoner said the district was down by 93 teachers on Thursday.

In anticipation of the same or more absences on Friday and the days following, VanWagoner said he and other administrators made the decision to cancel Friday classes and shift to virtual for Monday and Tuesday next week in order to give teachers enough time to prepare for remote instruction.

The canceled day Friday will count as an “Act of God” day for the district.

Students in elementary schools will return to face-to-face learning Monday, but teachers at the elementary level are being told to prepare for remote learning as well, VanWagoner said.

“We just don’t know what the future brings and so we want our elementary teachers to be ready,” VanWagoner said. “So we’re going to take that time tomorrow for that, knowing that the likelihood of us having enough staff tomorrow was almost impossible.”

TCAPS has a teaching staff of about 500 teachers and would typically see closer to 40 absences on an average day. Sixteen of Thursday’s absences were left unfilled by substitute teachers, so classes were covered by administrators and other district staff, including VanWagoner himself.

“Today literally we were barely covering some things. I mean, barely,” VanWagoner said. “And I know that with what tomorrow would bring, I would rather give people time to be able to plan some things than spring it on them at 6:00 a.m. that we don’t have people.”

VanWagoner said he plans to discuss the staff shortages and virtual options with TCAPS trustees during their Monday meeting.

“We may have to extend (remote instruction) a few more days, but I hope not,” VanWagoner said. “Our goal is to get everybody back face to face as soon as possible. That’s what we value and we’re hoping to be able to do”

Howard Lovy has two kids at West Senior High School, and he said he thinks TCAPS should have started January off in remote instruction because of the emergence of the omicron variant and the increasing number of local COVID cases.

“I think it’s probably a good idea to go virtual for the foreseeable future,” Lovy said.

Munson Healthcare data tracking on Thursday showed rising numbers of inpatient COVID beds occupied after multiple days of declining numbers.

As a cancer survivor and an asthmatic, Lovy said he is concerned about sending his kids back to in-person school. He worries they may spread COVID to him and his other extended family, especially now that the district’s universal masking mandate has been dropped.

“My kids have had to make sacrifices,” Lovy said. “And especially now they’re in high school, this is an important time in their social development, but again, I value their lives more than anything else.”

Tara Ziegler, who has a second grader in TCAPS, had to make emergency arrangements to make sure her daughter had childcare Friday with school closed. Ziegler said it is “tragic” that kids are continuing to see disruptions to their education.

Ziegler said her daughter was fortunate enough to thrive in virtual learning last year with a supportive teacher and her family to help her. However, she is unsure the same family aid will be available this year, and she hopes her daughter can remain at school in person.

“We did virtual learning as sort of a stopgap measure last year and we were grateful that we had the situation that we had, but I don’t want to go back,” Ziegler said. “I want her to be able to be in school and have recess with her friends and be able to kind of negotiate and navigate that social piece that happens in a classroom full of kids.”

Earlier this week, TCAPS canceled classes at West Middle School on Wednesday because of staffing shortages as well. VanWagoner said it is unclear whether the absences are caused by COVID.

On Dec. 31, the TCAPS Board of Education expired its universal masking mandate, a decision which was unpopular among teachers. TCEA President Mike Livengood said while there may have been disappointment over the board of education’s decision to allow the mask mandate to expire, teachers have not been participating in a “sick out” or other similar protest of the mask mandate expiration.

“We’ve done no protests,” Livengood said. “What we’ve been doing is going to work, and unfortunately a lot of people got sick.”

In a recent communication to TCEA members, Livengood specifically advised teachers against calling out of work or refusing to work as a form of protest.

Many schools in northern Michigan have struggled with staffing shortages this school year as well as a dearth of qualified applicants to open teaching positions. Exacerbated by the pandemic, staffing shortages have pushed other school districts — such as Elk Rapids Public Schools and Northwest Education Services — to close for days at a time with high numbers of COVID cases among students and too many teachers and staff absent for COVID-related reasons.

A new bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Dec. 27 temporarily allows school districts to employ non-teaching staff — such as library aides, bus drivers and cooks — as well. However, because staffing shortages are seen across most departments in the school district, that bill has not been particularly helpful in getting more people at the front of classes at TCAPS, VanWagoner said.

School day meals will be available Monday and Tuesday while students are remote at all middle and high school buildings. The meals will be available at the regularly scheduled times at each building.

TCAPS officials plan to offer transportation to Career Tech sites to students Monday and Tuesday.

VanWagoner said he is also looking into maintaining an in-person option for some special education programs that cannot function remotely, but that is reliant on available staff.

TCAPS also has a limited number of hotspots for families to check out while their students are learning remote. They are only as good as the cell coverage in a given area. Parents interested in checking the cell coverage in their area or requesting a hotspot can go here.