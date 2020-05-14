TRAVERSE CITY — The high school class of 2020 will miss out on the normalcy of two major milestones as the COVID-19 pandemic forces more difficult decisions from policymakers.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced Thursday night that the district will not hold a graduation ceremony at the Interlochen Center for the Arts nor a senior prom this year, citing an undue danger that would be posed to all who attend.
Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said he is disappointed this year's crop of graduates cannot experience the privilege generations and generations before them experienced — walking across a stage in cap and gown to accept their diploma with proud parents and loved ones watching from afar in the audience.
"These are different and challenging times," he said. "We cannot bring people together. If we brought a group of people together ... and someone had the virus and it spread, the liability for us would be unbelievable. We would not be doing our community a service."
Jame McCall, TCAPS associate superintendent, said the district is limited by both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders as well as "what is safe." McCall said district staff have been working on how to balance those responsibilities while also honoring the graduating students — many of whom have been in the district for 13 years — for their past work and their future endeavors.
McCall said district officials initially believed they could hold a prom-like event later in the summer, but she admitted Thursday they cannot foresee any scenario where they can gather a large group of students.
The decision to cancel graduation was put off for as long as district leaders could, McCall said, but the tough call eventually had to be made.
"Now we're to the realization that we just can't," McCall said, adding that a program is being put together to meet some of the needs of the graduating seniors and their families.
TCAPS officials decided to change the format and have students do a walk-through that will be recorded and then formatted into a "virtual ceremony," McCall said. Students will have the opportunity to take pictures at their high school and pick up their diploma. McCall also mentioned the possibility of students joining their family for a "cruise of their past" in which they can drive to their elementary and middle schools.
McCall admitted the scenarios are not ideal.
"This is not our first choice," she said. "Our first choice would be having everybody seated at Interlochen and having a celebration. This isn't our second choice. We'd also like to have smaller groups gathered and have some type of ceremony. This is the choice that can bring some closure while we're also celebrating our seniors."
Board Treasurer Matt Anderson, whose only child is currently a senior at Traverse City Central High School, said this year is his only chance to see his daughter graduate high school. While the decision to cancel the ceremony hurts Anderson, he commended the staff for making the appropriate call.
"I feel really good about what you guys did, and I know everyone agonized over it, but you did — in my eyes — a wonderful job," he said.
Despite Anderson's compliments, Pavelka said he still feels bad about the situation and said they looked into many suggestions and possible scenarios that all ran into the same roadblock — risking the health and safety of those in attendance. Pavelka said they thought about holding a ceremony at Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters, or even the Cherry Bowl Drive-In.
District officials might also let some 2020 graduates walk next year, if Pavelka has his way.
"I don't have any problems with it. The board might. Some administrators might," Pavelka said. "If some kid wants to throw that cap and gown back on and walk through next year, I'll support 'em."
If not, Pavelka said the district still has "a few surprises up our sleeve."
Christine Guitar, TCAPS executive director of communications, said plans are already in the works and that there are "a whole lot of things that are going to come out."
"You'll start to see these plans finalized, formulated and see some celebrations around town pretty soon," Guitar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.