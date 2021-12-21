TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools will allow students to attend school unmasked after Dec. 31.
Trustees discussed the previously set expiration date for the district’s universal mask mandate during a Monday meeting. Board members were somewhat split on whether to allow the mandate to sunset or extend the requirement. In the end, they did not make a motion to extend the public health measure that has become a lightning-rod of debate during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Oct. 25, the board voted 5-1 — with Trustee Matthew Anderson absent — to extend a masking requirement the governing body installed at the beginning of the school year. At that time trustees set Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. as the moment masks become optional for students and staff. Trustees selected the end-of-year expiration with an eye toward approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11 year olds.
As of Monday evening, TCAPS reported 322 COVID cases in its student and staff population since the start of the school year. No TCAPS schools are listed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ list of current and ongoing outbreaks and clusters.
Following discussion of the mandate, trustees spoke with Superintendent John VanWagoner about attendance rates and agreed that VanWagoner would watch the attendance rates and alert board president Scott Newman-Bale about any inconsistencies or concerning numbers at his discretion.
The board did not have any formal requests to revisit the masking issue at Monday’s meeting, but Newman-Bale said, for the sake of transparency, he wanted to publicly discuss the masking decision once more before the expiration date.
The TCAPS mask mandate for months has been the main point of contention at board of education meetings. The public comment section of board meetings are typically a lineup of commenters, some in favor and some opposed, registering impassioned remarks on the mask mandate.
Monday was much quieter than earlier board of education meetings — few people spoke during the public comment sections.
Some parents said they did not see the effectiveness of masks in local data and complained that their children were suffering from headaches and nausea from their masks. Other public commentators called on the board to sunset the mask mandate and said they had seen board members not wearing masks in places like church or in the grocery store.
“I personally don’t care if you wear a mask but if you’re going to vote to put my child in a mask, then I expect that you should have one on everywhere you go in indoor public places because you told all if us that you believe in the science,” said TCAPS parent Kristen Abner.
No one in favor of the mask mandate spoke at the meeting.
Board vice president Erica Moon Mohr advocated for the mask mandate to continue. She expressed concern for the local hospital system, which has been inundated during the past few weeks by a surge in local COVID cases.
“I understand the arguments about being in public and that it’s not our job as a school system to make kids wear masks,” Moon Mohr said. “However, I just think that to help our healthcare system in any way that we can, is the right decision.”
Trustee Flournoy Humphreys said she agreed with Moon Mohr.
Trustee Sue Kelly — who has consistently been the lone “no” vote against mask mandates — said she still believes masks should be optional. She cited students’ declining mental health as well as the lack of mask mandates elsewhere in local establishments as part of her reasoning.
Trustee Andrew Raymond said he also stands by the Oct. 25 motion to expire the mandate on Dec. 31.
“I do believe that our mandate kept students safe,” Raymond said. “Now the vaccine is available and there are options for students and staff. The decision to make public health policies should be up to the public health experts.”
Board secretary Josey Ballenger said she agreed with Raymond. She added that TCAPS should be prepared for virtual learning and individual school buildings should be able to switch to virtual learning if their attendance rates dip below an acceptable number to avoid students stuck in quarantine suffering learning loss.
“COVID learning loss and the social impact of masking for this long when vaccination is widely available, weighs heavily on me,” Ballenger said. “But I would like to say: I don’t think we can just go mask-optional and no strings attached.”
After each board member levied comments, Humphreys said she wanted to make “one last plea” to continue the mask mandate. As a retired teacher, she said, she wanted to listen to teachers, who had voted that they wanted the mask mandate to continue in a Traverse City Educators Association (TCEA) survey from earlier in the school year.
“I agree that we are not the medical professionals who need to be making this decision, but we are the board tasked with this decision,” Humphreys said. “And we’re not the ones sitting in the classroom with the students, and the teachers are. And I just need to point out that our teachers are asking us to continue the mask mandate.”
Kelly said she had heard from teachers who said they wanted the mask mandate repealed, but they were too nervous to share this opinion.
Newman-Bale said he thinks moving to mask-optional now would give people a “true choice”, whereas that was impossible before the approval of the vaccine for 5-11 year olds.
“This is giving everyone a true choice, which, if we had lifted the mask mandate before vaccines were available, I do not believe that was a fair choice for those who felt threatened,” Newman-Bale said.