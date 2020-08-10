Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Traverse City region is in Phase 5, or low risk.
TRAVERSE CITY — Back to school will look different in the coming year.
But educators and school district leaders around the state likely won’t know exactly what that picture will be until days before the first bell.
Michigan’s K-12 boards of education must have a return-to-learn plan submitted by Aug. 15. Trustees will hear plans for approval at meetings this week.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is no different.
Superintendent John VanWagoner will present the plan Monday during a virtual meeting, which is available for public viewing at https://livestream.com/tcapslive/board.
VanWagoner, in a memo to the TCAPS Board of Education, said the way students were educated “changed drastically” when all Michigan schools were shut down March 13 — eventually for the rest of the year.
Although VanWagoner was not the TCAPS superintendent at the time, he lauded the district’s educators for keeping “students engaged in learning” as the school year closed out. Since that time, VanWagoner said, TCAPS staff worked on a plan for reopening the district to students and teachers in the fall.
The first day at TCAPS schools is Sept. 8. Other districts open earlier. Kingsley Area Schools is slated to begin the 2020-21 year Aug. 25.
VanWagoner previously said the later start provides the administration with an opportunity to plan and prepare for any contingencies and potential problems that might pop up. VanWagoner said watching schools that open earlier than TCAPS will provide a good indicator of how his district should approach the reopening.
TCAPS staff solicited feedback from parents and staff ahead of the recommendation Monday, and VanWagoner said he will continue to look at those before presenting the plan to trustees.
The first set of options offers education through three different modes of instruction, in which all curriculum would be taught by TCAPS teachers.
For the in-person option, students would attend school five days a week paired with a common online learning platform.
Additional safety procedures — such as regular screenings, isolation areas, required face masks, social distancing, regular cleaning and sanitizing, plexiglass in offices, no use of the cafeteria other than food pickup and scheduled handwashing among others — would be put in place at each district building.
Complete in-person instruction would be used if the northern Michigan region is in phase 5 (low risk) of the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The second option is a mix of in-person and online learning. Students would attend school on a rotating basis to limit the amount of people in the school, allowing for proper social distancing.
Students in one group would attend school Monday and Tuesday with virtual learning Wednesday through Friday. Students in the other group learn remotely Monday through Wednesday followed by in-person instruction Thursday and Friday.
The same online platform will be used and the same safety measures will be in place.
This option would be used in phase 4.
The third is completely virtual. Students will receive instruction remotely full time on the same online platform. Teachers will check in daily with the students and hold meetings with them as well.
The second set of options, which the board approved in July, is use of the UpNorth Virtual K-12 online program. That is also a 100 percent online learning choice, however, it is taught by teachers outside of TCAPS and is open to K-12 students in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau, Kalkaska and Benzie counties.
TCAPS teachers will provide support along with mentoring from local learning labs. The option also includes access to school resources and counseling services.
Both fully online options would be used in phases 1-3.
The online platform TCAPS Director of School Improvement Heidi Maltby-Skodack recommended to the administration was Desire to Learn, or D2L.
The cost of the program, which will be spread out over the five years D2L is used, is $207,343 — $27,343 the first year and $45,000 for each of the following four years.
Staff provided input on the decision, and the request to approve the purchase of the platform will also be discussed Monday.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
