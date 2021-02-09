TRAVERSE CITY — As school districts across the state get the green light for instruction and athletics to resume in person, school boards are still relegated to the virtual realm.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order mandating boards of education meet virtually came under much scrutiny when those boards began sending students and staff back into buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Educators, parents and community members questioned what they perceived as a double standard.
The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education, in an effort to bring the two practices in line, approved by a 6-1 vote support for a resolution urging the MDHHS to lift the restriction and allow trustees to decide whether or not they would meet in person. The resolution, drafted by the Michigan Association of School Boards and read during the TCAPS board meeting Monday, said the mandate sends a “mixed message” to the community and staff.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued executive orders in March 2020 that prohibited in-person school, including board meetings. The TCAPS board did not meet again face to face until October, shortly after the Michigan Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision deemed Whitmer’s orders unconstitutional. The MDHHS later issued orders echoing Whitmer’s that moved board meetings back virtually.
Many other Michigan school districts are passing the same resolution, TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said.
Trustee Matt Anderson said the board needs to begin meeting in person to “set a good example for the rest of the district” — as long as proper safety protocols and mitigation measures are put in place.
When the board met in October, all seven TCAPS trustees and members of the district’s executive team wore masks and sat in desks set 6 feet apart. Chairs for the audience were also spaced 6 feet apart, although no one from the public attended that meeting.
Trustee Andrew Raymond questioned whether or not the public would be allowed into the board room. The Open Meetings Act requires that the public be allowed to attend an in-person meeting.
The capacity for the board room was limited to 31 people — 25 percent of its regular 123 person capacity — in October. A separate room was set up with closed-circuit TV monitors to accommodate if more than 17 community members wanted to attend the meeting.
Board Secretary Josey Ballenger was the lone “no” vote on the measure. Ballenger, who began her 4-year term on the board Jan. 1, clarified that she is not opposed to meeting in person. Her children attend school in person, and she is in support of school sports resuming.
Ballenger said, however, that she has a difficult time justifying in-person board meetings under the same reasons for instruction and athletics. She said the TCAPS board has operated well virtually and meeting in person would be an “unnecessary risk.”
“For students and athletes, there’s a risk of academic learning suffering and social-emotional well-being suffering,” she said, addressing her fellow trustees. “As much as I would love to see you all in person, I don’t think any of us are quite suffering in that way.”
The full TCAPS board is next scheduled to meet Feb. 22. That meeting is slated to occur virtually.