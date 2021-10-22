TRAVERSE CITY — Whether or not to extend the district’s universal mask mandate will be considered in an upcoming Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education meeting.

On Oct. 25, board members will vote again on the mask mandate. The board first voted to implement a universal mask mandate before the start of the school year and decided on Sept. 27 to extend it, agreeing to revisit the issue in a month.

Board President Scott Newman-Bale said he will look at attendance rates at TCAPS schools and local hospital occupancy numbers in preparation for Monday’s meeting.

“My big key thing until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated is: can we keep our kids in face-to-face learning and can our hospital system cope?” Newman-Bale said.

Trustee Josey Ballenger said in an email that she will be looking at public health data on COVID cases and hospitalizations as well as data on students who have missed schools due to quarantine requirements. Trustee Flournoy Humphreys said in an email she will be looking at infection rates, “common sense” and recommendations from local doctors, teachers and health departments.

Trustee Andrew Raymond said he plans to focus on local COVID case numbers.

“I’m a healthcare administrator so I mean I’m very well aware of what our local numbers are,” Raymond said. “Other than that, I’m interested in what some of the schools that are mask-optional, and have been for a little while — what their numbers are.”

A new report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services found that school districts with fewer rules regarding masks saw more COVID cases than those with rules regarding masks. This week, three TCAPS schools — Eastern Elementary, Cherry Knoll Elementary and Central High School — were added to the state list of new school outbreaks and clusters.

Recently, TCAPS board of education meetings have been flooded with spectators and hours-long public comment as the board debates whether or not students, staff and visitors should be required to wear masks inside school buildings. This upcoming meeting is expected to be no different, however the TCAPS board — as well as Grand Traverse Academy’s board of education — is now facing a new lawsuit that alleges its mask mandate is unlawful.

Grand Rapids lawyer James Thomas is taking on the case against the boards of education, and his legal expenses are being paid through a GoFundMe set up by Sally Roeser. The page has raised over $8,500 of their $15,000 goal.

“We all have a responsibility to fight back against what we know is wrong, especially when it involves our children,” Roeser wrote on the GoFundMe’s page.

In mid-September, Roeser made an appearance on a Cheboygan 97.7 FM WCHY radio show “Your Defending Fathers” with Trucker Randy, during which she said she fronted the costs of the lawyer in order to get the lawsuit started as soon as possible and is waiting for other parents to pitch in.

“As soon as they made that mandate a couple weeks ago we were just all up in arms and basically just left the meeting saying, ‘well I guess we’re gonna sue them,’” Roeser said on the radio show. “And so we started looking around for an attorney that could help us and we did find one that has already filed other similar lawsuits across the state. He’s very passionate about this and thinks this is all just sickening and we should stop obeying.”

Lawsuits regarding mask mandates are seen throughout Michigan and much of the nation, some against school districts without mask mandates and others against school districts with mask mandates. Many allege that school districts are being either negligent or harmful to students.

Newman-Bale said he plans to wait for a decision to be made by the judge in the lawsuit before allowing it to impact the his own opinions on mask mandates in schools.

Raymond also said the lawsuit will not sway his thoughts about the mandate going into Monday’s meeting.

“I think that we all understand that this is a pretty divisive conversation and that either way we’re gonna make people unhappy,” Raymond said. “So, I don’t think that a pending lawsuit is going to change anyone’s opinion.”

In the past week, Raymond has received around 300 emails encouraging him and the board to vote to extend the mask mandate on Monday’s meeting, he said.

Based on the discussion in the last board meeting, Newman-Bale said he doesn’t think the board is likely to extend the mask mandate for more than a month at a time.

“I think it was pretty clear that everyone wants the mask mandate to end as soon as possible as long as it’s done responsibly and safely,” Newman-Bale said.

Raymond said he thinks revisiting this issue monthly is “the best thing to do.”