TRAVERSE CITY — Sadie and Caroline Snyder woke up Tuesday with all the normal routines of the first day of school.
They washed up, brushed their teeth, combed their hair and got dressed.
Then they went to school.
But instead of piling into the car and driving to Willow Hill Elementary, 8-year-old Sadie and 5-year-old Caroline made a quick walk across the living room carpet to their computers.
Sadie took the change in stride, wiser beyond her years, having spent the last two months of her second-grade year learning from home.
“It’s kind of weird. It’s different,” Sadie said. “It’s still fun. You’re not there in real person, which is sad that you’re not actually there with your friends — but it’s a solution.”
Schools across Michigan were shuttered in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and following executive orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer’s back-to-school “roadmap” allowed district officials to make the choice as to whether to open for in-person instruction if their region was in phase 4 or 5.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees voted to keep classes online for the first two weeks, per Superintendent John VanWagoner’s recommendation.
Rachel Newman, Sadie and Caroline’s mother, said the nostalgia of a regular first day of school was “hard to give up.” Newman said Tuesday felt like the first day of school in a way that is “appropriate for 2020.”
“I miss them being with their friends, physically,” Newman said. “We’ve always had wonderful TCAPS teachers. Being with those teachers and having that relationship, I think the teachers will be able to build that as best as they can online.”
Relationships are a big piece to a student’s success, Central High School teacher Julie Burke said. Having those small conversations to foster trust before or after an online class, Burke called that “absolutely impossible.” That is exactly why she is gearing up for Sept. 21.
“I’m happy at the thought of kids in my classroom and life in our hallways and excitement on their faces,” Burke said. “I look forward to the day — whether it’s in two weeks or two months or six months — to be back in the classroom with my kids.”
Burke said her students were ready Tuesday morning.
“I saw kids at desks. I saw them engaged. They were dressed. They weren’t rolling out of bed. They had smiles on their faces,” she said.
Burke tipped her cap to the elementary school teachers, whom she called “amazing.”
“Quite honestly, I don’t know how you could do this, particularly K-3, online,” she said. “You basically have to be everything to everyone at all once while trying to keep those kids engaged.”
Tina Metropoulos is the mother of two elementary students — a kindergartner, Alexander Koller, and a fourth grader, Eliana Koller. She said Tuesday went “even better than I thought it would.”
“We were able to plan how the day would go, what to expect and what these two weeks would entail,” Metropoulos said. “Other than the worries about how the kids would handle it, it went smoothly.”
Concerns about Alexander’s ability to navigate technology didn’t loom all that large. Metropoulos said he is “appropriately proficient for his age and generation,” having figured out how to mute himself and to make sure he was in view of his teacher.
She said Alexander’s face lit up when he saw his friends from preschool and others from the neighborhood in class with him.
“That was really cool to see that feeling reminiscent of what the first day usually would be,” she said. “The coming back together was there.”
Not everything was smooth, however.
Some students and parents experienced a bump in the road on the information highway. TCAPS Executive Director of Communications Christine Guitar said many of the issues were typical of the beginning of any school year, scheduling problems or trouble with technology.
Guitar said district staff is working to “iron those out.”
Jacqueline Burke, the mother of a freshman and a junior at Traverse City West Senior High, said Tuesday was “a little comical at times.”
An student-parent orientation in the afternoon drew more than 200 people. Burke said the staff member leading the orientation had a poor internet connection and left parents rather angry.
Burke also heard tales of students being given the incorrect log-in information for their classes and ending up in the wrong ones or lively student chats talking about whose birthday it was and what video games they’re playing. She also said there were issues with enrollment at Cherry Knoll and Central Grade schools.
Burke said it “boils down to a lack of communication with TCAPS leading up to the first day.”
Burke suggested the TCAPS website have a live update of issues — similar to how counties report power outages — so people wouldn’t be “freaking out.”
“It was a mixed bag,” Burke said. “It wasn’t as bad as I expected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.