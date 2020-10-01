TRAVERSE CITY — A student at Cherry Knoll Elementary School likely is the third positive COVID-19 case at Traverse City Area Public Schools.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department informed TCAPS officials Thursday that the student is a “probable positive” case, according to a TCAPS press release. A student at Traverse City West Senior High School and a teacher at Courtade Elementary School previously tested positive for the virus.
Emmy Schumacher, Grand Traverse County Health Department spokeperson, said a probable positive is when a person has COVID symptoms and has been in close contact to a confirmed case but has not been tested yet. Schumacher said it is “assumed positive.”
Health department officials continue to investigate the situation and perform contact tracing of possible exposures. Those identified as close contacts will be informed and told to stay home, quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure and take additional health measures.
TCAPS staff deep cleaned and disinfected Cherry Knoll as well as any buses and other potentially affected areas Thursday. Additional cleaning will be done prior to staff and student use.
Health department officials did not recommend any further action by the school or district to mitigate further spread.
