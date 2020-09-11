TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education announced several changes to the 2020 version of the Traverse City West and Traverse City Central football game and clarified spectator limits for the game set to take place next Friday.
TCAPS announced Friday this year’s game will be called “Celebrate Service” instead of the annual title of “TC Patriot Game.” Attendance restrictions that have been put in place by the Governor’s office only allow up to 500 people at Thirlby Field for the annual event that normally welcomes nearly 20 times that.
The game will be the first of the season for the Trojans and the Titans, with attendance being limited to only football players and limited family, coaches, field staff, referees and media.
Each varsity player will be allowed two tickets for their own distribution but there will be no student sections, bands or veterans allowed at the game. So, TCAPS got creative and will be presenting this year’s contest in a whole new way.
“I think we have some opportunities to make it special,” TC West athletic director Jason Carmein said. “While we can’t fill the stadium with 10,000 people and have a Patriot Game we can do something we haven’t been able to do in years past.”
The game, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday, will be broadcasted on local television networks Local 32 and streaming on TV 7&4’s website, and will include pre-recorded performances from each of the school bands and a virtual pre-game ceremony to honor veterans, first responders, active duty and frontline workers.
“We are able to still honor folks the way we want to honor them even though we can’t have them in the facility this year,” TC Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said. “Our goal is to try and recognize as many people on as many platforms as possible.”
TCAPS is asking the community for submissions that honor local veterans be sent to info@tcaps.net with a photo and their tribute. Those tributes will be played for the game and put on social media prior to the “Celebrate Service” event.
There will be no general admission to this year’s game but fans are still able to get commemorative t-shirts pre-ordered at www.threadscustomgear.com/your-store/tc-celebrate-service-game-shirts before the event.
“It’s going to be very different look to the game,” Carmein said. “We have football and we have sports but there are also a lot of limitations that come with that. These changes are just one of those but the Patriot Game will be back. We are not setting a new precedent at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.