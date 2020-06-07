TRAVERSE CITY — A viral YouTube video, some northern Michigan ingenuity and some sisterly assistance.
Jane Nichols of Traverse City used those ingredients to develop a way to give her father, Bob Maynard, a hug on his 100th birthday on Thursday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nichols and her three sisters came up with a creative way to make contact with their father at The Highlander at Boardman Lake Glens assisted living facility.
Nichols adapted the video she saw to make the device. She cut a 16-foot sheet of 5-milometer plastic from DeWeese Hardware in half width-wise and combined it with a tension rod to create a hug wall.
Arm-length veterinary gloves from Blain’s Farm and Fleet allowed Maynard’s four daughters an opportunity to reach through a hole in the plastic to give their father an embrace.
Nichols said she plans to leave the device at Boardman Lake Glens. Betty Maynard lived at the facility with her husband until she died at age 98 on Dec. 27, 2018.
Ann McMann, manager at The Highlander, said his daughters are giving Maynard an exceptional gift.
“We’ve had visitors come to the window and things like that,” McMann said. “It’ll make them all feel better to give them a hug. It will be a special thing to see his girls.”
McMann said not having contact with loved ones in facilities is the toughest thing during the pandemic. Boardman Lake Glens had a woman turn 102 years old last weekend.
“It’s been hard on everybody,” she said. “We just try to manage it the best we can to keep everyone safe.”
