TRAVERSE CITY — The experience was eye opening for Melanie Ochoa.
The 17-year-old and soon-to-be Traverse City West Senior High School graduate went from a senior year stopped cold in its tracks by the COVID-19 pandemic to putting her life in danger by joining the ranks on the frontline at Munson Medical Center to fight the virus.
She isn’t treating patients, but Ochoa has a meticulous and vital job. She cleans and disinfects every surface, every item in the rooms where COVID patients or suspected COVID patients have been treated.
Ochoa was thrown into the deep end. She traded pen and pencil for scrubs and homework for a chance to see up close the world she one day hopes to thrive in.
Ochoa said at first the work was scary, but the more she did it, the more it became her new normal.
“I knew what I was going in for,” Ochoa said. “It made me see more things in life. We all took what we had for granted.”
Ochoa isn’t alone when she walks through the hospital doors. Her mother, Tracey Hall, is beside her.
It was Hall who helped Ochoa get the job, and she knew her daughter had the chops to do the hard work, to never give up, and to push through long hours and long days. When Hall looked at her daughter as they sat on separate benches just outside the Munson campus Wednesday, all she could see was compassion and kindness.
“She’s so full of life and love. She’s so beautiful,” Hall said.
Ochoa is set to graduate with her fellow TC West Titans on Thursday, a moment she’s anxiously waited for — but not the moment she thought she’d have back in September when her school year started.
She knows it will be an emotional moment to see the halls of TC West one last time.
“I wish I could get back that time that was taken from us,” Ochoa said. “But things happen for a reason, and I’m just going with it.”
Ochoa is the oldest of Hall’s three daughters, born when Hall was just 17 years old — the same age Ochoa is now.
This was supposed to be the golden moment for Hall. She was supposed to see her daughter stroll across the stage at the Interlochen Center for the Arts and end a journey that came with its share of road blocks and obstacles for Ochoa, who struggled with rheumatoid arthritis for most of the first and second semesters.
Hall, who also has rheumatoid arthritis, said she feels a bit cheated, and she choked up as she thought about not watching her eldest daughter — her first child — have that integral moment in a high school student’s life
“I got her ready every morning for school. I remember walking her into kindergarten like it was yesterday and (today) is the day,” Hall said. “It’s bittersweet. My little girl is all grown up.”
Ochoa had to grow up fast. The arthritis caused her to miss a significant portion of the school year, putting her academic prospects in a precarious position. Some mornings her knees swelled up so much that she could not walk or her wrist became so inflamed that she could not bend it.
“It makes you feel real sick,” she said. “It’s a different type of sick. I can’t explain it.”
Missing as much school as Ochoa did took a toll on her grades. She kept at it early on, but being away from the classroom and her teachers made it difficult to learn at the same pace as the other students.
Fortunately for Ochoa, her teachers — like Heidi Gregory — were understanding and did what they could to help her out.
Although Gregory only had Ochoa for the first semester this year, she could immediately recognize how “respectful, hard-working, resilient, funny and kind” she was. Gregory said she isn’t surprised to see Ochoa risking her health and safety to help others, although she does worry about the 17-year-old.
“She’s so selfless. She faces her own challenges, too, and pushes herself to be the best person she can be,” Gregory said. “She’s willing to put herself out there.”
Ochoa pulled herself together and finished the year with a flourish, earning the President’s Education Award.
“Every single one of those teachers did so much for me,” she said.
Ochoa’s next step is Northwestern Michigan College where she’ll enroll in the nursing program with hopes of working in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
She knows it is her calling.
“I have to do it,” Ochoa said. “I know that I should do the things I want to do and push through it. All of it is really worth it.”
