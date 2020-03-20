TRAVERSE CITY — Government meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic could go virtual.
Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said city commissioners will meet Monday, but not physically. He expects to announce on Friday how the meeting will be conducted virtually, and how the public can take part.
There’s a number of ways that could be done, Marentette said — he held off on discussing the methods under consideration.
“We’re trying to balance the public’s need to be informed and making it convenient as possible, and also preventing the spread of further cases,” he said.
Michigan’s Open Meetings Act typically requires one or more members of a public body to be physically present at a meeting, and that the meeting be held at a physical space open to the public.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave an executive order Wednesday temporarily allowing for electronic meetings. Public bodies that opt to do so must announce these meeting procedures in advance, and how the public can participate — the right of the public to take part doesn’t change.
That order is in effect until just before midnight on April 15.
Marentette said he anticipates all city meetings being conducted electronically through then, later adding in a release that meetings that don’t need to be held, won’t be.
