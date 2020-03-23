How to participate : Call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 173-398-401 and caller ID #. You'll be asked for your comments during public comment period.

Agenda items include

City commissioners on Monday will consider amending zoning ordinances to allow for more gross floor area in C-1 Office Service districts, according to the agenda.

The change would allow developers to build housing without the limit of 4,500 square feet for the first floor, and 9,000 square feet total, documents show. That change would include buildings used for vacation home rentals — city leaders may soon adopt an ordinance change barring any new vacation home rentals in this district.

Buildings on C-1 properties along Garfield Street already have no gross floor limit, the ordinance shows. Making the change would extend the same exemption to those built for residential uses. It's one way the city can tweak its zoning rules to allow for more housing in city limits, according to a memo from city Planner Russ Soyring.

Commissioners on Monday will also talk about buying road salt for the upcoming winter, and whether to buy a $15,150 aeration basin mixer for the regional wastewater treatment plant.