TRAVERSE CITY — Attorney Enrico Schaefer, managing partner of Traverse Legal, PLC, believes Airbnb broke its agreement with hosts by issuing full refunds because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He thinks hosts can bring arbitration claims against Airbnb.
Airbnb normally allows hosts to set and manage individual cancellation policies.
But after the coronavirus outbreak hit, Airbnb allowed customers to apply for a full refund, provided they had documentation stating they were unable to travel because of the pandemic.
Hosts across the nation began using online forums, like twitter.com/AirbnbHostClass, to debate if Airbnb had the legal right to change the cancellation policy.
Schaefer, who is an Airbnb host, believes Airbnb breached its agreement by allowing customers to get full refunds because of the pandemic. Pre-coronavirus, hosts typically could keep at least 50 percent of canceled reservations.
A post written by Schaefer on Traverse Legal’s website states, in part: “Our attorneys represent Airbnb hosts and have determined that Airbnb may be in breach of its platform agreement with hosts as a result of providing traveler refunds in response to coronavirus. Stated another way, guests were arguably NOT entitled to refunds under the rental agreement and Airbnb’s standard terms and policies.”
Schaefer says a class action suit by hosts against Airbnb “is not currently an option.” But he believes hosts may be able to assert legal claims against Airbnb via individual arbitration actions.
Traverse Legal attorneys Mark Clark and Schaeffer started a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign on April 17 that aims to raise $25,000. The money will be used, the GoFundMe page states, toward legal fees associated with Traverse Legal’s representation of Airbnb Hosts.
Airbnb earmarked $250 million to help compensate hosts for lost income because of coronavirus-related cancellations. Hosts are to receive 25 percent of what they would normally receive through the policy, and Airbnb said payments will go out in May.
The company also created a $17 million Superhost Relief Fund that will give grants of up to $5,000 to some hosts.
