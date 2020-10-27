TRAVERSE CITY — Three new positive COVID-19 cases within Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District are being investigated.
The Oak Park School will close and learning will shift remotely for Wednesday and Thursday after a staff member was found to have tested positive for the virus. An additional two cases were reported at the Career-Tech Center, at which two other cases were reported Oct. 23.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department notified TBAISD officials of the positive cases Tuesday.
TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said the four CTC cases — which were identified as two students, a staff member and an itinerant staff member — are not related to one another. Those identified as close contacts to the infected persons have been notified to stay home and quarantine. A deep cleaning and disinfecting of the building has been done, and the CTC will remain open.
Ceglarek said an “abundance of caution” is being taken at Oak Park as health department officials work to complete contact tracing and notify anyone who was potentially exposed. The closure does not affect the Traverse City Area Public Schools preschool program students or staff nor the Oak Park programs at other facilities.
Oak Park will be deep cleaned and disinfected before students and staff return.
Ceglarek said he feels fortunate to be in a region where the positivity rate is low, but he admitted the rise in cases in northern Michigan and the state is concerning.
“It has a trickle-down effect into our schools, and that’s why we’re working so hard to keep everyone safe and to keep face-to-face instruction going as long as possible,” he said.
Positive cases previously resulted in other short-term school closures at Traverse City Central High School and Kalkaska Public Schools. TC Central has since reopened.
However, Kalkaska Superintendent Terry Starr announced Tuesday the district will remain closed and students will learn remotely for the rest of the week after two positive cases forced the school to close Monday and Tuesday.
Students at Birch Street and Rapid City elementary schools as well as the high school can return to in-person instruction Tuesday, Nov. 3, Starr said. Students at the affected schools, Cherry Street Intermediate and Kalkaska Middle, will continue at-home learning until Nov. 6 and return in person Monday, Nov. 9.
And officials at Grand Traverse Academy announced the charter school’s first brush with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
GTA Superintendent Jim Coneset announced he received notice of a school-associated positive case that did not involve a student or a staff member.
The “low-level” exposure was from a visitor who was on the campus from 12:30-12:45 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials are conducting contact tracing and will notify anyone who was potentially exposed to the infected person.
In a letter sent to GTA families, Coneset said people present on the campus at the date and time should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.
Coneset said the building is deep-cleaned and disinfected every day. School remains in session.
