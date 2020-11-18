TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area District Library is switching to curbside service today.
According to a release from TADL, all buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.
“Taking into account the rising number of COVID-19 cases we feel this is an important change to protect our staff and community,” Library Director Michele Howard said in the release. “On the bright side, we’ve developed a great system for curbside service and can easily get patrons their library materials. Also, we always have an extensive line of digital materials available on our website.”
More information on how to use TADL curbside service is available at www.tadl.org or by calling the libraries directly. All locations have outside drop boxes for returning books and materials.
“Library users can still access all the great things available from the library,” Howard said in the release. “The only difference is that you need to put a hold on your items through the website or by calling any branch. We’ll notify you when it’s ready for pickup and bring it out to your car.”
The main library on Woodmere Avenue will have curbside hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Computer service appointments and other information will be posted at www.tadl.org.
Curbside hours and updates for other TADL branches are:
- East Bay: Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.tadl.org/eastbay.
- Kingsley: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 1-7 p.m. www.tadl.org/kingsley.
- Fife Lake remains completely closed due to a potential COVID19 exposure. www.tadl.org/fifelake.
- Interlochen: Check www.interlochenpubliclibrary.org for hours.
- Peninsula Community Library: Check www.peninsulacommunitylibrary.org for hours.