TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library's locations will close indefinitely to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Michele Howard, TADL Executive Director, said all locations will close starting at their regular closing hours Friday. She and other administrators reached the decision that day based on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order temporarily barring gatherings larger than 250 people.
"We have 2,000 people a day that come in and out of the library, so in order to keep our patrons safe and stop the spread of coronavirus, we're closing until further notice."
Howard said she's concerned library materials could spread the virus. All checked-out materials are now due April 15, and no late fines will be assessed, Howard said. Patrons can still return them in drop slots but don't have to — those that are returned will be quarantined for up to nine days.
All library employees will keep working, Howard said. There are several projects they can do during the closure and they'll be available to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Howard said she'll review the situation on a week-by-week basis and anticipates being closed at least for as long as mass gatherings are banned.
"We look forward to when we can open again and provide our community with resources," she said.
