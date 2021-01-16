TRAVERSE CITY — Applications to the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program open at 9 a.m. Jan. 19.
The program will provide $2.5 million in grants “to meet the urgent need of northwest Michigan small businesses that have experienced a significant financial hardship due to the recent COVID-19 emergency gatherings and face mask orders” following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order in December 2020.
The release from the Northwest Small Business Survival Grant Collaborative said awards of up to $20,000 will be awarded to businesses that are fully closed. Grants of up to $15,000 are available for businesses partially closed, or were open and can demonstrate an impact.
The statewide application for the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant program is available at www.michiganbusiness.org/survival on Jan. 19 and closes at noon on Jan. 22.
According to the release, grants are not on a first-come, first-served bases. Grants are “reviewed and competitively awarded based on objective criteria set forth locally and by the state.”
The Michigan Strategic Fund also provided a $3.5 million Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program. This program provides up to $40,000 in one-time grants to “eligible Michigan live music and entertainment venues that have experienced a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
To be eligible for the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant, businesses must:
- Had 1 to 100 employees on Nov. 17, 2020.
- Be in an industry that demonstrates it is affected by the DHHS epidemic orders.
- Need working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.
- Demonstrate an income loss as a result of the DHHS Order
- Is not a live music and entertainment venue that is eligible for the Michigan Stage Survival program.
The Northwest Small Business Survival Grant Collaborative will coordinate scoring the applications in the region. The collaborative consists of Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwest Small Business Development Center, Traverse Connect, Alliance for Economic Success and Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.
In the release, Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley said “the financial impact of recent DHHS orders has been greater here than many other areas because of our disproportionate reliance on in-person work.
“While I know that demand for these dollars will be greater than what is available, I am pleased that these needed dollars will be available in the coming weeks to many area employers.”
More information on resources for businesses affected by COVID-19 is available at www.michiganbusiness.org/COVID19.