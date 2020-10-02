From left, Dr. Farhan Bhatti, of Lansing, Nurse Practitioner Amanda Wilson, of Lansing, and Dr. Jan Liu of Shiawassee County, look on in opposition as Unlock Michigan rallies in Lansing, Mich. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The Michigan group on Friday submitted petition signatures in a bid to repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic. The move coincided with the Michigan Supreme Court ruling that upended the governor's executive order powers.