TRAVERSE CITY — Health departments across the region are experiencing shortages of vaccine just as the state begins to move beyond inoculating health care workers and nursing home residents to the next tier of recipients.
District Health Department #10 launched an electronic scheduling form on its website Thursday after announcing that starting Monday people 65 and older and police, firefighters and jail and corrections staff could get the vaccine.
The link was shut down on Friday morning after more than 7,000 people signed up and the health department found out it would only get 975 vaccines from the state for the coming week. The department had ordered 3,900 vaccines.
The department worked with area health departments and hospitals to get enough vaccine for the week, but appointments for people who are scheduled further out may have to be canceled or rescheduled, said Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for the department.
"Our clinics became full to capacity very quickly and we needed to stop and get a better handle on how much we would be receiving each week," Taylor said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that counties may begin vaccinating people in Tier 1B.
DHD#10 deactivated its COVID-19 hotline Wednesday after Whitmer's announcement because of the high volume of calls.
Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said that, since the announcement, the county health department has been inundated with people calling to ask how to get registered for the vaccine.
One of them is Randy Dunne, of Elmwood Township. After hearing he could get the vaccine he has been looking for a way to get signed up.
"But there's no information about where to go, who to call or how to get on a list," said Dunne, who is diabetic and has heart problems. "Right now I have no idea where to get a COVID shot."
A press release put out by Alger on Thursday said the county is planning for the next phase, but does not have enough vaccine at this time. The county is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to make sure it has an adequate supply, and vaccines should begin arriving on a weekly rolling schedule, the release said.
Information on how to schedule a vaccination will be available once a system to do so is in place.
The GTC Health Department on Friday posted a planning registry for seniors aged 65 and up on its website. Diane Dunne said she signed her husband up, but she won't be 65 until June. She doesn't know when he'll be contacted.
Dunne said he also called his physician, who had no information on the vaccine and told him he would not be giving the vaccine in his office. Dunne also called several pharmacies, who he said had no information on when he could get a vaccine.
Taylor said DHD#10 is still in the process of administering its Tier 1A vaccines, as well as the second dose for all those who received the first dose, while also trying to schedule the Tier 1B people.
Taylor said hospitals and health departments must order the vaccines they'll need for the coming week by noon every Thursday. They are notified by Friday of the quantity they will receive which is then delivered by Tuesday or Wednesday.
"At least in the beginning phase that leaves us with Thursday, Friday and Saturday to host clinics," Taylor said.
Taylor anticipates the link to get people in the next tier scheduled will be up and running by mid to late next week and things should begin to go smoother. For those who may not have internet access or smart phones, a phone number they can call will likely be in place by Monday so they can call and schedule.
All updates are being pushed out to the public via internet, social media and through the media, Taylor said.
The national rollout of the vaccine has been criticized for taking too long. The White House administration had said 20 million vaccines would be given by the end of 2020; as of Tuesday about 4.8 million had been administered.
Dunne blames the failure not on medical or health department personnel, but on a lack of leadership from the White House.
"The polio shots were in the 1950s and they were more efficient than this," Dunne said.
In Michigan, 195,240 vaccines had been administered as of Friday, according to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Of those, 3,980 were in Grand Traverse County, 286 in Antrim, 371 in Benzie, 376 in Kalkaska and 466 in Leelanau. That same data says 1 in 4 vaccines delivered to providers had been used, a metric that ranks in the lower third by state nationally according to the New York Times.
Whitmer said each vaccine dose the state is allocated from the federal government is being shipped on the day it is available to be. Providers are being requested to use their inventory within seven days and report the number of vaccines used within 24 hours of inoculations.
"I want to be crystal clear: The state of Michigan has pushed out every single vaccine that we have received," Whitmer said. "We've pushed it out to eligible providers, our local public health departments and our health systems. There are some recipients who have not gotten shots in arms, and we're giving technical assistance. We're including offering the National Guard to assist so that we can get it done."
The state has said there is no out-of-pocket costs to people the vaccine, though healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs.
People are encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine to find health departments and vaccine clinics ready to book appointments.
Andrew Rosenthal contributed to this report